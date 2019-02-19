VIDEO: Watch Brian d'Arcy James and More in New Promo for THE FERRYMAN

Jez Butterworth's The Ferryman - the critically-acclaimed new play recently named to an industry-leading 25 Best-Of-The-Year lists - today welcomes many new cast members, with Brian d'Arcy James leading as Quinn Carney. Check out a new promo featuring the new cast below!

Alongside him will be Holley Fain (Harvey, "Gossip Girl," "Grey's Anatomy") as Caitlin Carney; and Emily Bergl (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Plenty) as Mary Carney, with Fred Applegate (The Last Ship, The Producers) as Uncle Patrick Carney, Ralph Brown (Gemini Man, Withnail and I,"Turn") as Muldoon, Sean Delaney (Rabbit Hole, Labyrinth, The Ferryman in the West End) as Michael Carney,Jack DiFalco (Torch Song, Marvin's Room) as Shane Corcoran, Ethan Dubin(Bobbie Clearly, Rancho Viejo) as Oisin Carney, Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley (Oklahoma!, The Whale, No Man's Land/Waiting for Godot) as Tom Kettle, Terence Keeley (The Ferryman in the West End, Macbeth at Shakespeare's Globe) as Diarmaid Corcoran, Collin Kelly-Sordelet (The Last Ship, Somebody's Daughter) as James Joseph (JJ) Carney, Ann McDonough (Admissions, Dinner at Eight) as Aunt Patricia Carney, Julia Nightingale (Because of Winn Dixie) as Shena Carney, and Graham Winton (Cyrano de Bergerac, The Tempest) as Frank Magennis.

This group joins returning cast members Charles Dale (Father Horrigan), Fionnula Flanagan (Aunt Maggie Far Away), Matilda Lawler (Honor Carney), Michael Quinton McArthur (Declan Corcoran), Willow McCarthy (Mercy Carney), Brooklyn Shuck (Nunu (Nuala) Carney), Glenn Speers (Lawrence Malone), Glynis Bell, Peter Bradbury, Will Coombs, Gina Costigan, Carly Gold, Holly Gould, Trevor Harrison Braun, Bella May Mordus, Griffin Osborne, and four adorable babies who rotate in the role of Bobby Carney, with further casting to be announced.

The Ferryman won three 2018 Olivier Awards, including Best New Play (marking Jez Butterworth's second Olivier win), Best Actress Laura Donnelly, and Best Director Sam Mendes (marking his fourth Olivier win). The Ferryman also won three 2017 Evening Standard Awards, including Best Play and Best Director, as well as the Emerging Talent Award for Tom Glynn-Carney; three 2018 Whatsonstage Awards, including Best New Play, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor for Fra Fee; and was named the Best New Play at the 2018 UK Critics' Circle Awards.

The Ferryman is set in rural Northern Ireland in 1981. The Carney farmhouse is a hive of activity with preparations for the annual harvest. A day of hard work on the land and a traditional night of feasting and celebrations lie ahead. But this year they will be interrupted by a visitor.

