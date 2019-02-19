VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Tackles Trump's 'Border Lies' With an 80s Madonna Throwback

Feb. 19, 2019  

In Randy Rainbow's latest parody, he's going after Trump's border wall plan, and all of the lies he's telling to get there. This time, set to the tune of 80s Madonna track, Borderline, watch the video for "Border Lies" below!

Randy Rainbow (yes, real name) is a comedian, actor, writer, host and internet celebrity best known for his series of satirical videos, including "Randy Rainbow is Dating Mel Gibson," "Randy Rainbow Works at Chi-fil-A," and "The Kim Davis Cell Block Tango." His political spoofs (including "Randy Rainbow Interviews Donald Trump") have garnered international acclaim and millions of views. His song parody "GOP Dropout" series was called "the best thing about the GOP race" by Dan Savage. His videos have appeared regularly on popular blogs Towleroad, Queerty, Perez Hilton and VH1's Best Week Ever. Randy was a columnist for HX Magazine, one of New York's most prominent gay publications, and has also written for Kathy Griffin.

Randy has hosted and performed in a number of theatrical concerts and benefits for the Broadway, cabaret and gay communities, as well as hosted events for the TONY AWARDSand for some of New York City's most popular nightspots, including 54 Below, XL Nightclub and Therapy NYC, where his own weekly show ran successfully for 2 years. He's been seen as a talking head on numerous VH1 SPECIALS including "The 100 Greatest Songs of the 2000's" and has been heard regularly as both a guest and guest co-host on Sirius XM.

In his BroadwayWorld exclusive series, Chewing the Scenery, Randy tackled Broadway headlines with his own unique sense of humor. Click here to watch past episodes!

