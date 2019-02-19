Broadway Sessions
BWW TV Exclusive: KING KONG Cast Reigns Supreme at Broadway Sessions!

Feb. 19, 2019  

We had a HUGE night at Broadway Sessions recently as we welcomed the cast of King Kong! Cast members Erik Lochtefeld, Jaquez Sims, Jennifer Noble, Nick Rashad Burroghs, Leroy Church, Casey Garvin, Kayla Davion, Rhaamel Burke-Missouri, Rory Donovan, Chloe Chambers and our Rising Star Ciana Micelli, proved just how BIG talent can be. Do I have time for more giant ape puns? No? OK, well, enjoy these ENORMOUSLY entertaining highlights.

Joins us this Thursday night at Broadway Sessions for our 3rd annual Black History Month celebration featuring an all star roster of Broadway talent putting the spotlight on black influence, impact and legacy on Broadway and beyond.

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

