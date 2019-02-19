BWW TV Exclusive: KING KONG Cast Reigns Supreme at Broadway Sessions!

We had a HUGE night at Broadway Sessions recently as we welcomed the cast of King Kong! Cast members Erik Lochtefeld, Jaquez Sims, Jennifer Noble, Nick Rashad Burroghs, Leroy Church, Casey Garvin, Kayla Davion, Rhaamel Burke-Missouri, Rory Donovan, Chloe Chambers and our Rising Star Ciana Micelli, proved just how BIG talent can be. Do I have time for more giant ape puns? No? OK, well, enjoy these ENORMOUSLY entertaining highlights.

Joins us this Thursday night at Broadway Sessions for our 3rd annual Black History Month celebration featuring an all star roster of Broadway talent putting the spotlight on black influence, impact and legacy on Broadway and beyond.

