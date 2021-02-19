Wake Up With BWW 2/19: Liza Minnelli Birthday Tribute Concert, Miscast Will Stream Online, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

A Love Letter to Liza: 75th birthday tribute to Liza Minnelli will premiere on Friday March 12th 8pm on Stellar with repeat airings March 13th and 14th. The event will feature appearances from Catherine Zeta Jones, Billy Stritch, Andrea Martin,

Ben Vereen, Chita Rivera, Joel Grey, Harry Connick Jr., Jonathan Groff, Andrew Rannells, Nathan Lane, Kathie Lee Gifford, John Cameron Mitchell, and many more!

MCC Theater announced today that they will again present their annual gala celebration online. Miscast21 will premiere on Sunday, May 16, 2021.

Lorien Haynes's Good Grief is hard to pin down. Half comedy, half drama, a bit of theatre with a dash of film. Short enough that it doesn't become stale, but suitably long to paint an impeccable blueprint of loss. Natalie Abrahami directs the snappy 49-minute one-act play, while Sian Clifford (of Fleabag fame, playing Cat) and Nikesh Patel (Adam) navigate their way through the death of Adam's partner and Cat's friend Liv.. (more...)

Ragtime originally opened on Broadway in 1998 at the Ford Center for the Performing Arts, where it played for 834 performances. With music by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens and a book by Terrence McNally, Ragtime tells the story of three groups in the United States: African Americans, upper-class suburbanites, and Eastern European immigrants. . (more...)

MCC Theater announced today that they will again present their annual gala celebration online. Miscast21 will premiere on Sunday, May 16, 2021. This spring, the biggest stars of stage and screen will once again take to the virtual stage to sing songs from roles in which they would never traditionally be cast.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today at 12pm, his special guest is Santino Fontana!

- The Met's nightly streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Mozart's Don Giovanni Starring Carol Vaness, Karita Mattila, Dawn Upshaw, Jerry Hadley, Samuel Ramey, Ferrucio Furlanetto, and Kurt Moll, conducted by James Levine. Production by Franco Zeffirelli. From April 5, 1990. Tune in here!

- Stars in the House continues tonight at 8pm with a GAME NIGHT with Andréa Burns and Friends.

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Anna Deavere Smith Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as he chats with stage and screen star Anna Deavere Smith, who will is currently appearing in Flora & Ulysses, streaming now on Disney+!

What we're watching: Bryan Cranston & Jimmy Fallon Sing About 'Fancy Soaps'

Is two-time Tony winner Bryan Cranston ready to start in a Broadway musical? His latest musical performance with Jimmy Fallon might not be the best measurement of his vocal chops, but is entertaining nonetheless. Watch as Cranston joins JImmy to perform an original song showcasing their love for fancy soaps.

Watch the performance from "The Tonight Show" below!

