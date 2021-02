Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!

Working on a new song? Want to perfect your audition for an upcoming show? Want to learn from some of Broadway's best? BroadwayWorld's Stage Door is here to help!

Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for our new range of one on one virtual classes.

Looking for a a multi-week, learn at your own pace program to improve your singing, acting, and dancing skills at home? Check out BroadwayWorld Edu.

Unlike other virtual experience platforms, 100% of BroadwayWorld Stage Door's prices go to the artists, with a small added service fee for the platform.

Visit BroadwayWorld Stage Door today for your virtual experience and see our amazing lineup of teachers available for classes now!

Since the shutdown of Broadway in March, BroadwayWorld has stepped up expansion and development of new and exciting features for both the current period, and for when theatres begin to re-open in 2021.

Highlights include:

-New design - Launched in April, the site features a new, more easily navigable, mobile-first design with AI powered content and a slew of new features.

-Next on Stage - With more than 3,000 nominees and 500,000 votes, our student singing competition (winner prize packs feature LaDuca shoes, $1,000 charity contributions, professional single recording session, more) will be entering its 3rd hit season.

-BroadwayWorld Research - The new BroadwayWorld Research platform provides practical data-driven insights into industry trends, demographics, and more for industry members, marketers, and the community at large.

-BroadwayWorld Events - Has now aired tens of thousands of Pay-Per-View streams, supporting a variety of artists and venues.

-Industry Pro - Weekly newsletters, webinars and exclusive insights for members of the theatre industry in New York, around the country, and throughout the world.

-BroadwayWorld Store - Offering an exclusive line of must-have merchandise for theatrical lovers, we've recently expanded to accommodate third party vendors as well.

-Streaming Calendar - The largest online selection of streaming events, concerts, and benefits. Listings are free, fully interactive, and searchable by date and type of event.

-Stage Mag - a new service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person.

About BroadwayWorld

Wisdom Digital Media Publishing launched in 2001 and its flagship site, BroadwayWorld.com in 2003. BroadwayWorld is the largest theatre site on the Internet covering Broadway, the West End and beyond to 100 US cities, 45 countries and in 12 languages worldwide. With over six million monthly visitors, BroadwayWorld delivers complete up-to-the-minute Broadway, off-Broadway, and regional theatre news, in-depth interviews, extraordinary photo coverage, entertaining video features, lively message boards, ticket discounts, reviews, and more.

As an industry leader in all things live entertainment, the site's coverage includes TV, Film, Streaming, Movies, Music, Concerts, Opera, Dance, Classical Music and more with exclusive features for industry professionals and ticket-buyers.