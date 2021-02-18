Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!

Check out our amazing lineup of teachers available for online classes now!

Feb. 18, 2021  

Working on a new song? Want to perfect your audition for an upcoming show? Want to learn from some of Broadway's best? BroadwayWorld's Stage Door is here to help!

Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for our new range of one on one virtual classes.

Looking for a a multi-week, learn at your own pace program to improve your singing, acting, and dancing skills at home? Check out BroadwayWorld Edu.

Unlike other virtual experience platforms, 100% of BroadwayWorld Stage Door's prices go to the artists, with a small added service fee for the platform.

Visit BroadwayWorld Stage Door today for your virtual experience and see our amazing lineup of teachers available for classes now!

Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!Aaron Lazar

Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!Adrianna Hicks

Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!Ali Ewoldt

Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!Alice Ripley

Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!Andrea Macasaet

Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!Ben Cameron

Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!Ben Rimalower

Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!Bethany Tesarck

Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!Brittney Johnson

Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!Bryce Pinkham

Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!Charlie Franklin

Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!CJ Pawlikowski

Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!Corey Mach

Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!Courtney Mack

Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!Courtney Reed

Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!Dana Steingold

Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!Dee Roscioli

Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!DeLaney Westfall

Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!Drew Gasparini

Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!Drew Seeley

Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!Edred Utomi

Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!Elena Ricardo

Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!English Bernhardt

Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!Gavin Lee

Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!Gianna Yanelli

Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!Hannah Cruz

Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!Hayley Podschun

Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!Jenn Colella

Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!JJ Niemann

Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!John Bolton

Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!Jonalyn Saxer

Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!Kerry Butler

Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!Kristin Stokes

Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!Laura Osnes

Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!Mary Testa

Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!Morgan James

Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!Nic Rouleau

Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!Nikki Snelson

Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!Patrick Garr

Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!Patti Murin

Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!
Ryan Vasquez

Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!
Stephanie Torns

Learn from the Best of Broadway with Stage Door's New Online Classes!
Zachary Noah Piser

Since the shutdown of Broadway in March, BroadwayWorld has stepped up expansion and development of new and exciting features for both the current period, and for when theatres begin to re-open in 2021.

Highlights include:

-New design - Launched in April, the site features a new, more easily navigable, mobile-first design with AI powered content and a slew of new features.

-Next on Stage - With more than 3,000 nominees and 500,000 votes, our student singing competition (winner prize packs feature LaDuca shoes, $1,000 charity contributions, professional single recording session, more) will be entering its 3rd hit season.

-BroadwayWorld Research - The new BroadwayWorld Research platform provides practical data-driven insights into industry trends, demographics, and more for industry members, marketers, and the community at large.

-BroadwayWorld Events - Has now aired tens of thousands of Pay-Per-View streams, supporting a variety of artists and venues.

-Industry Pro - Weekly newsletters, webinars and exclusive insights for members of the theatre industry in New York, around the country, and throughout the world.

-BroadwayWorld Store - Offering an exclusive line of must-have merchandise for theatrical lovers, we've recently expanded to accommodate third party vendors as well.

-Streaming Calendar - The largest online selection of streaming events, concerts, and benefits. Listings are free, fully interactive, and searchable by date and type of event.

-Stage Mag - a new service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person.

About BroadwayWorld

Wisdom Digital Media Publishing launched in 2001 and its flagship site, BroadwayWorld.com in 2003. BroadwayWorld is the largest theatre site on the Internet covering Broadway, the West End and beyond to 100 US cities, 45 countries and in 12 languages worldwide. With over six million monthly visitors, BroadwayWorld delivers complete up-to-the-minute Broadway, off-Broadway, and regional theatre news, in-depth interviews, extraordinary photo coverage, entertaining video features, lively message boards, ticket discounts, reviews, and more.

As an industry leader in all things live entertainment, the site's coverage includes TV, Film, Streaming, Movies, Music, Concerts, Opera, Dance, Classical Music and more with exclusive features for industry professionals and ticket-buyers.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Nikki Snelson
Nikki Snelson
Orfeh
Orfeh
Arielle Jacobs
Arielle Jacobs

Related Articles
Let It Go and Connect with Your Favorite Disney on Broadway Stars on Stage Door! Photo

Let It Go and Connect with Your Favorite Disney on Broadway Stars on Stage Door!

Whos New to BroadwayWorlds Stage Door This Week? Book Your Virtual Shoutout Today! Photo

Who's New to BroadwayWorld's Stage Door This Week? Book Your Virtual Shoutout Today!

So Fetch! Connect with Stars of MEAN GIRLS on Stage Door! Photo

So Fetch! Connect with Stars of MEAN GIRLS on Stage Door!

Laura Bell Bundy to Teach Acting Through Song Masterclass on BroadwayWorlds Stage Door Photo

Laura Bell Bundy to Teach 'Acting Through Song' Masterclass on BroadwayWorld's Stage Door


From This Author Team BWW