Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Celebrating Black History Month
Click Here for More Articles on Celebrating Black History Month

Celebrating Black History Month: RAGTIME Arrives on Ellis Island

Brandon Victor Dixon and Brian Stokes Mitchell unite for "Make Them Hear You."

Feb. 18, 2021  

This February, BroadwayWorld is committed to celebrating the outstanding contributions that black artists have made to the American theatre. Join us for Black History month as we shine a spotlight on some of the most influential productions from Broadway's past. Today is all about Ragtime.

Ragtime originally opened on Broadway in 1998 at the Ford Center for the Performing Arts, where it played for 834 performances. With music by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens and a book by Terrence McNally, Ragtime tells the story of three groups in the United States: African Americans, represented by Coalhouse Walker Jr., a Harlem musician; upper-class suburbanites, represented by Mother, the matriarch of a white upper-class family in New Rochelle, New York; and Eastern European immigrants, represented by Tateh, a Jewish immigrant from Latvia.

A Broadway revival played for 65 performances in 2009, and the musical returned for a one-night-only concert on Ellis Island in 2016. The concert, directed by Sammi Cannold, featured performances by Brandon Victor Dixon as Coalhouse Walker Jr., Laura Michelle Kelly as Mother, Michael Park as Father, Andy Mientus as Younger Brother, Shaina Taub as Emma Goldman, Aisha Jackson as Sarah, and Robert Petkoff as Tateh.

Below, watch as Dixon is joined onstage by original Coalhouse, Brian Stokes Mitchell, for a stirring rendition of the show's Act 2 anthem, "Make Them Hear You."

Celebrating Black History Month: RAGTIME Arrives on Ellis Island
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Dana Steingold
Dana Steingold
Will Connolly
Will Connolly
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Jason SweetTooth Williams

Related Articles
Get Healthy This Month with The Ultimate BIPOC FitPro Database! Photo

Get Healthy This Month with The Ultimate BIPOC FitPro Database!

Interview: Tamara Tunie Outlines Whats Next for Black Theatre United Photo

Interview: Tamara Tunie Outlines What's Next for Black Theatre United

The Umbrella Stage Company and The Robbins House Team Up For Black History Month Virtual C Photo

The Umbrella Stage Company and The Robbins House Team Up For Black History Month Virtual Cabaret

Mikhailovsky Ballets Adrian Blake Mitchell Hosts Dance Talks & Master Class For Westsi Photo

Mikhailovsky Ballet's Adrian Blake Mitchell Hosts 'Dance Talks' & Master Class For Westside Ballet


From This Author BroadwayWorld TV