MCC Theater's MISCAST21 Virtual Gala Will Stream for Free in May

MCC Theater announced today that they will again present their annual gala celebration online. Miscast21 will premiere on Sunday, May 16, 2021 on MCC's YouTube Channel.

Miscast is one of the most anticipated and exciting theater events in New York each year. This spring, the biggest stars of stage and screen will once again take to the virtual stage to sing songs from roles in which they would never traditionally be cast, inviting theater fans from around the world to join in the celebration.

The free broadcast will be captioned, and will feature brand new performances, special guests, and more. Additional details including timing, performers, and presenters will be announced at a later date. To receive exclusive updates about Miscast21 and to learn more about the event, sign up here www.mcctheater.org/miscast. Additional benefits can be accessed through ticket and sponsorship packages. For more information, visit the website or e-mail events@mcctheater.org.

"Sharing Miscast with the world last year was an incredibly rewarding experience for all involved, and we're looking forward to being able to do that again through this virtual broadcast," said Bernie Telsey, Co-Artistic Director of MCC. "We're excited to continue and grow Miscast in new ways, and create new moments of joy to share with our audiences, artists and community."

Funds raised from Miscast21 help MCC Theater produce exciting new work Off-Broadway and support its Youth Company and in-school partnerships that serve New York City public high school students, as well as MCC's literary development work with emerging playwrights.