Chita Rivera, Joel Grey, Catherine Zeta Jones, and More Set For A LOVE LETTER TO LIZA Tribute Event

Daniel Nardicio, Samuel Benedict and Club Cumming Presents brings you A Love Letter to Liza: 75th birthday tribute to Liza Minnelli premiering Friday March 12th 8pm on Stellar with repeat airings March 13th and 14th.

The event will feature appearances from Ute Lemper, Lily Tomlin, Sandra Bernhard, Joan Collins, Lea DeLaria, Catherine Zeta Jones, Billy Stritch, Andrea Martin,

Ben Vereen and the dancers of the Verdon Fosse Legacy, Chita Rivera, Joel Grey, Harry Connick Jr., Jonathan Groff, Andrew Rannells, Jim Caruso, Mario Cantone, Tony Hale, Coco Peru, Nathan Lane, Kathie Lee Gifford, John Cameron Mitchell, Charles Busch, Michele Lee, Seth Sikes and Liza's at The Palace producer Neil Meron.

Tickets, priced at $30.00, are now available at stellartickets.com and clubcummingnyc.com.

"Liza is a total entertainer, a show person the likes of which is hard to find these days. Liza's talents have known no bounds, and her contribution to Broadway, film and even a hilarious stint on television's "Arrested Development," make her so deserving of this, a glorious celebration of her 75 years on Earth, said producer Daniel Nardicio. "I'm thrilled to be able to do this for Liza, and for her friends and fans in a safe, socially distant way to say we all love you Liza-Happy Birthday Darling!"

A portion of ticket sales will be donated to The Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services.

In addition to the March 12 showing, repeat airings will take place on March 13 and 14 on Stellar Video on Demand.