VIDEO: Anna Deavere Smith Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
Tune in to find out all about Anna's latest project, Flora & Ulysses.

Feb. 18, 2021  

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as he chats with stage and screen star Anna Deavere Smith, who will is currently appearing in Flora & Ulysses, streaming now on Disney+!

"[The film] is such a positive way of looking at childhood," said Smith. "My last play couldn't be further away from this- about all the ways that kids get in trouble and just can't make it. [Flora & Ulysses is a story about] a little girl with a great imagination. And everything turns out just great!"

Smith plays Dr. Meescham in the film. "I think what I like most about her is very simple- she is very nice! People felt that they were welcome in her house. She felt that she could make a difference."

Disney's "Flora & Ulysses" is a delightful comedy-adventure based on the Newbery Award-winning book about 10-year old Flora, an avid comic book fan and a self-avowed cynic, whose parents have recently separated. After rescuing a squirrel she names Ulysses, Flora is amazed to discover he possesses unique superhero powers which take them on an adventure of humorous complications that ultimately change Flora's life--and her outlook--forever.

