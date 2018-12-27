Wake Up With BWW 12/27: TRUE WEST Begins Previews, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Today we have a Broadway show beginning previews, a National Tour officially opening, and much more! Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) VIDEO: Original Schuyler Sisters Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Phillipa Soo Honor HAMILTON at The Kennedy Center Honors

Watch in the video below as the original Schuyler Sisters from Hamilton-Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Phillipa Soo perform live for the Hamilton Co-Creators at the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors. . (more...)

2) Review Roundup: Did the Critics Think MARY POPPINS RETURNS Was 'Practically Perfect in Every Way?'

by Review Roundups

Mary Poppins Returns officially opened in theaters everywhere on December 18! Now that the film is widely available, let's see what the critics are saying!. (more...)

3) Kate Bailey, Kevin Csolak, Kimberly Dodson and Wayne 'Juice' Mackins Make The Ensemblist's First Annual 'Ones To Watch' List

The Ensemblist, the online advocate for talented artists working in theatre ensembles, announces it's 1st Annual 'Ones to Watch' List: Kate Bailey, Kevin Csolak, Kimberly Dodson and Wayne 'Juice' Mackins.. (more...)

4) Lena Hall Gets Engaged to Jonathan R. Stein

Lena Hall took to Instagram yesterday to announce her engagement to Jonathan R. Stein.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes of 'Trip a Little Light Fantastic' from MARY POPPINS RETURNS

by Stage Tube

Disney has released a featurette which goes behind-the-scenes on the biggest song-and-dance number, 'Trip a Little Light Fantastic' from Disney's 'Mary Poppins Returns,' nominated for 4 Golden Globe® Awards including Best Picture, 9 Critics' Choice Awards and AFI's Top 10 Films of 2018. . (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Telly Leung

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-TRUE WEST begins previews on Broadway tonight!

Roundabout Theatre Company's new Broadway production of Sam Shepard's Tony & Pulitzer Prize-nominated drama True West stars Ethan Hawke as "Lee" and Paul Dano as "Austin." The cast also includes Marylouise Burke as "Mom" and Gary Wilmes as "Saul Kimmer."

TRUE WEST begins preview performances tonight, December 27, 2018 and opens officially on Thursday, January 24, 2019. This is a limited engagement through March 17, 2019 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

-The National Tour of SPAMILTON officially opens tonight in Cleveland, OH!

The North American tour of the acclaimed musical comedy, Spamilton: An American Parody celebrates its official Tour Opening at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH on Thursday, December 27 at 7:30 PM. The tour began performances on December 20 and will go on to play ten multi-week engagements in its first season.

Created by Gerard Alessandrini, the comic mastermind behind the long-running hit Forbidden Broadway and performed by a versatile cast of seven, Spamilton is a side-splitting new musical parody.

What we're geeking out over: Cliff Bleszinski Joins Producing Team of HADESTOWN

NEWS!



I'm officially co-producing this show.



That's my next gig!



(Crazy, eh?!)



It's on Spotify, give it a go. It's fantastic! https://t.co/Ew7Tr1QsHA - Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) December 26, 2018

Video game designer Cliff Bleszinski revealed on Twitter today that he's taking a foray into live entertainment joining the producing team of upcoming Broadway musical Hadestown. Bleszinski joins the producing team featuring Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, and Tom Kirdahy.

What we're watching: Head Backstage to See How CLUELESS Celebrates Christmas!

Social Butterfly: Social Media Roundup: Broadway Celebrates Christmas!

Couple weeks ago I was dreaming of a white Christmas...

This year my #Xmas wish is for a more compassionate world, and a more congenial America... that's not asking a lot. Kindness is contagious.

May you be blessed with good health,

Bryan pic.twitter.com/aTSWW3RDwS - Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) December 25, 2018

Broadway stars, they're just like us! Many of your favorite Broadway stars traveled home for the holiday, welcomed family into New York and some traveled abroad for the merry day! BroadwayWorld has curated some of your favorite Broadway stars' social media posts to show you how they celebrated!

Check out all of the posts here!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Joe Mantello, who turns 56 today!

A two-time Tony Award-winning director, credits include The Humans (Tony nomination), Blackbird, An Act of God, Airline Highway, The Last Ship, Casa Valentina, I'll Eat You Last..., The Other Place, Dogfight, Other Desert Cities, The Pride, Pal Joey, 9 to 5, November, The Receptionist, The Ritz, Three Days of Rain, The Odd Couple, Glengarry Glen Ross (Tony nomination), Laugh Whore, Assassins (Tony Award), Wicked, Take Me Out (Tony Award), Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, A Man of No Importance, Design for Living, The Vagina Monologues, Bash, Love! Valour! Compassion! (Tony nomination), Proposals, The Mineola Twins, and Corpus Christi. Acting credits: The Glass Menagerie, The Normal Heart (Tony nomination), Angels in America (Tony nomination), The Baltimore Waltz. Mantello was nominated for Emmy and Critics' Choice Awards for his performance in HBO's "The Normal Heart." He is a member of Naked Angels and an Associate Artist at the Roundabout Theatre Company and has received Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Helen Hayes, Clarence Derwent, Obie, and Joe A. Callaway Awards.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles