VIDEO: Original Schuyler Sisters RenÃ©e Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Phillipa Soo Honor HAMILTON at The Kennedy Center Honors

Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

Watch in the video below as the original Schuyler Sisters from Hamilton - Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Phillipa Soo perform live for the Hamilton Co-Creators at the 2018 KENNEDY Center Honors.

The Honors will air on CBS Network for the 41st consecutive year as a two-hour primetime special tonight, Wednesday, December 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

Artists to be honored in 2018 include singer and actress Cher, composer and pianist Philip Glass, Country music entertainer Reba McEntire, and jazz saxophonist and composer Wayne Shorter.

This year, the co-creators of Hamilton-writer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Thomas Kail, choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, and music director Alex Lacamoire-will receive a unique KENNEDY CENTER HONORS as trailblazing creators of a transformative work that defies category.

In a star-studded celebration on the KENNEDY Center Opera House stage, the 2018 Honorees will be saluted by today's leading performers from New York, Hollywood, and the arts capitals of the world through performances and tributes.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You