Kate Bailey, Kevin Csolak, Kimberly Dodson and Wayne 'Juice' Mackins Make The Ensemblist's First Annual 'Ones To Watch' List

The Ensemblist, the online advocate for talented artists working in theatre ensembles, announces it's 1st Annual "Ones to Watch" List: Kate Bailey, Kevin Csolak, Kimberly Dodson and Wayne "Juice" Mackins.

"Earlier this month, we celebrated some of Broadway most venerated ensemble actors with the 5th Annual Ensemblist Awards," says The Ensemblist creator Mo Brady. "However, we wanted to find a way to celebrate and champion the exciting new talent hitting Broadway stages this year as well. That's how our new "Ones to Watch" list was born.

Fresh off of the national tour of Something Rotten!, Kate Bailey made her Broadway debut as a replacement in Frozen this summer. She also appeared as Kristine in New York City Center's recent gala presentation of A Chorus Line. Kevin Csolak returned to Broadway in Mean Girls, after making his debut in Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas 12 years earlier. He was also in the original cast of this season's The Prom at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta.

Kimberly Dodson made her Broadway debut in last season's Summer: The Donna Summer Musical playing Young Dara and Amanda. She also was in the original company of A Bronx Tale at Papermill Playhouse. Currently on leave from Fordham University, Wayne "Juice" Mackins made his Broadway debut earlier this fall in The Prom.

All this week, The Ensemblist will be sharing new features on the recipients at their website: TheEnsemblist.com. In addition to interviews with the performers, the features feature original photography by noted photographer and Broadway ensemblist Billy Bustamante (Miss Saigon).

The Ensemblist is the online advocate for talented artists working in theatre ensembles on Broadway and across the country. What started as an audio podcast for those curious about how Broadway really works turned into an avenue for young and aspiring professional artists to learn more about theatre from in the inside out. The Ensemblist's blog features daily posts from artists about their work and lives, with monthly podcast episodes featuring highlights of those stories.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You