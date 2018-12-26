Lena Hall Gets Engaged to Jonathan R. Stein

Lena Hall took to Instagram yesterday to announce her engagement to Jonathan R. Stein.

"He said he wanted to take some really nice photos at sunset before our fancy Christmas Eve dinner... He got down on one knee and I lost it (emotionally). I said yes, OF COURSE! Best Christmas ever and for the rest of my life!" Hall writes.

BroadwayWorld congratulates and wishes the best to the happy couple!

Lena Hall is a Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee who recently received widespread critical acclaim for her feature film debut as the title role in "Becks," (winner of the U.S. Fiction Award at the L.A. Film Festival). Following her Tony Award-winning Broadway run in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Hall toured North America with Josh Groban on his Stages tour and portrayed the dual starring roles of both 'Hedwig' and 'Yitzhak' in Hedwig and the Angry Inch in Los Angeles and San Francisco. She originated the role of 'Nicola' in the Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots, and has been seen on HBO's "Girls," Amazon Prime's "Good Girls Revolt," and can be heard voicing the fan-favorite role of Countess Coloratura on "My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic." Hall starred opposite Marisa Tomei in Lincoln Center Theatre's How to Transcend A Happy Marriage. Hall's solo musical revues Sin & Salvation, The Art of the Audition (at the legendary Cafe Carlyle) and The Villa Satori: Growing up Haight Ashbury all played to sellout crowds and received rave reviews. Hall's year-long musical passion project, "Obsessed," pays tribute to her greatest musical inspirations with 12 EP releases over the course of 2018 that are accompanied by 54 music videos via YouTube and a live concert tour. Hall can next be seen in her first series regular television role on TNT's highly anticipated "Snowpiercer" opposite Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs. The series is set to air summer 2019.

