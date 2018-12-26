Follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Tumblr
Social Media Roundup: Broadway Celebrates Christmas!
Broadway stars, they're just like us! Many of your favorite Broadway stars traveled home for the holiday, welcomed family into New York and some traveled abroad for the merry day! BroadwayWorld has curated some of your favorite Broadway stars' social media posts to show you how they celebrated!
Couple weeks ago I was dreaming of a white Christmas...- Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) December 25, 2018
This year my #Xmas wish is for a more compassionate world, and a more congenial America... that's not asking a lot. Kindness is contagious.
May you be blessed with good health,
Bryan pic.twitter.com/aTSWW3RDwS
Merry Christmas loves!!! Xx pic.twitter.com/rTu89xM94J- Cynthia Erivo (@CynthiaEriVo) December 25, 2018
Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night! ♥??♥? @kcmassey1 #christmaspants #anAirbnbChristmas #riteaidtree
A post shared by Kara Lindsay (@karalindsay1) on Dec 25, 2018 at 11:47pm PST
got my boyfriend a lot of great christmas gifts, who knew this new fuchsia wig would be his favorite. starting to regret the purchase... pic.twitter.com/BkvykMr19I- Wesley Taylor (@WesTayTay) December 25, 2018
Peace on earth and good will to all humankind, and animal and plant kind too.- Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 25, 2018
My Christmas Elf! ?? @mrjoeiconis
A post shared by Lauren Marcus (@laurmarcus) on Dec 25, 2018 at 8:30am PST
Serving you Christmas Day Wat Arun realness. #Thailand #HappyHolidays pic.twitter.com/O1ZBSSW8eh- Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) December 25, 2018
Merry Christmas, everyone! #ThunderPup & I are sending all of our #Christmas love to you and your families! ?? #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/DNQTCh5by1- Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) December 25, 2018
Merry Christmas peeps!!!!???????????
A post shared by Lesli Margherita (@queenlesli) on Dec 25, 2018 at 12:01pm PST
A Jenga Christmas pic.twitter.com/1X80NJFWd9- Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 25, 2018
It's still Christmas geographically in some time zones. And most definitely in my ??. Hoping all who celebrate had/are having a day of peace , comfort, love & joy. Perhaps most important: HOPE , and GRATITUDE. Sending love and light to all. ???? pic.twitter.com/rz9ebOyG8T- Donna Murphy (@DMurphyOfficial) December 26, 2018
He said he wanted to take some really nice photos at sunset before our fancy Christmas Eve dinner... He got down on one knee and I lost it (emotionally). I said yes, OF COURSE! Best Christmas ever and for the rest of my life! ???? #KISA
A post shared by Lena Hall (@lenarockerhall) on Dec 25, 2018 at 5:24am PST
Christmas is watching the best movie ever made with @colindonnell. Merry Christmas to everyone! pic.twitter.com/PX6ZoqtqE1- Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) December 25, 2018
And now we move on to the ultimate Christmas movie: Die Hard. #MerryChristmas- Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) December 25, 2018
Merry Christmas Eve is the perfect day to see @MaryPoppins!!!! We saw it twice! @Lin_Manuel ?????? pic.twitter.com/rSZvbRh534- RenéeEliseGoldsberry (@ReneeGoldsberry) December 24, 2018
When you tell her that Santa doesn't give little Jewish girls presents on Christmas...
A post shared by benjpasek (@benjpasek) on Dec 25, 2018 at 4:25pm PST
If you celebrate, I wanna wish you a very Merry Christmas ? And whether you do or not, I hope that, whenever you are & whatever you're doing, your day was full of sweetness and beauty and creativity and sharing and yummy food and love. Mine was! And ... https://t.co/DX0Eh8GEpB pic.twitter.com/XG8cPcY04F- Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) December 26, 2018
Merry Christmas from mine to yours! #family #homefortheholidays #blackchristmas #brooklyn #werolldeep pic.twitter.com/x4UjbKCn7F- JelaniAlladin (@JelaniAlladin) December 25, 2018
happy birthday my son ♥?♥?♥? pic.twitter.com/rHNmVX5k2W- ROSIE (@Rosie) December 26, 2018
And we end our Christmas with a holiday spectacle, the @rupaulsdragrace Holiday Special. We're traditional like that. #sleigh #AChristmasHerStory #jingleballs @rupaulofficial
A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Dec 25, 2018 at 8:51pm PST
MERRY CHRISTMAS EVE! ???https://t.co/9j8lZlmCbq pic.twitter.com/8nTHQg5c1z- Amanda Jane Cooper (@amandajanecoop) December 25, 2018
Christmas Day in NYC with Big F & Wee C aka me ma an' da pic.twitter.com/ZU1H5gypiN- Fra Fee (@frafee) December 25, 2018
Raising a glass this Christmas (a mid-show mug of emergen-c, but it still counts!) to the wonderful memories I carry every day. To Mom (who gave me that tiny Xmas tree my first winter in NYC), Dad, Tony, Mawmaw, Pawpaw, Radar, & to Doris. #ToastsforDoris @kevinrfree #loveeveryday pic.twitter.com/7u0aMQBY7u- Mamie Parris (@MamieParris) December 26, 2018
My mom got me a Winnie the Pooh quote on a wooden plaque and I cried when I opened it Merry Christmas everyone- Jennifer Damiano (@jenndamiano) December 25, 2018
To all wishing you a magical holiday season to you and all those you hold dear?- JudithLight (@JudithLight) December 25, 2018
S I L E N T N I G H T.- Mark Ballas (@MarkBallas) December 25, 2018
Merry Christmas ?
Here's the full version y'all wanted :) I've Been working on this arrangement for a bit I'm thinking @bcjean & I should record it next year for an @_AlexanderJean_ Christmas EP who's down? ???. pic.twitter.com/qVUXwgdY0M
Chinese food on Christmas, another stolen jewish tradition has become such a thing that we couldn't even get into the Chinese place. Japanese was fine- Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) December 26, 2018