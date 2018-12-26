Social Media Roundup: Broadway Celebrates Christmas!

BWW Social

Broadway stars, they're just like us! Many of your favorite Broadway stars traveled home for the holiday, welcomed family into New York and some traveled abroad for the merry day! BroadwayWorld has curated some of your favorite Broadway stars' social media posts to show you how they celebrated!

My Christmas Elf! ?? @mrjoeiconis

A post shared by Lauren Marcus (@laurmarcus) on Dec 25, 2018 at 8:30am PST

Merry Christmas peeps!!!!???????????

A post shared by Lesli Margherita (@queenlesli) on Dec 25, 2018 at 12:01pm PST

