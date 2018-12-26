Roundabout's TRUE WEST Begins Performances Tomorrow, Dec 27

Roundabout Theatre Company's new Broadway production of Sam Shepard's Tony & Pulitzer Prize-nominated drama True West, directed by James Macdonald (The Children), begins previews tomorrow, December 27.

True West stars Ethan Hawke as "Lee" and Paul Dano as "Austin." The cast also includes Marylouise Burke as "Mom" and Gary Wilmes as "Saul Kimmer."

TRUE WEST begins preview performances tomorrow, December 27, 2018 and opens officially on Thursday, January 24, 2019. This is a limited engagement through March 17, 2019 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

Opposites attack in Sam Shepard's Pulitzer Prize-nominated play about two brothers with more in common than they think. Holed up in their mother's California house, screenwriter Austin (Dano) and lowlife Lee (Hawke) wrestle with big issues-and each other. Order vs. chaos. Art vs. commerce. Typewriter vs. toaster...Shepard's rip-roaring classic returns to Broadway, gleefully detonating our misguided myths of family, identity and the American Dream.

The creative team includes Mimi Lien (Sets), Kaye Voyce (Costumes), Jane Cox (Lights) and Bray Poor (Sound).

Tickets for True West are available by calling 212.719.1300, online at roundabouttheatre.org, in person at any Roundabout box office: American Airlines Theatre Box office (227 West 42nd Street); The Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 W 46th Street) and Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street); or by visiting StubHub, The Premier Secondary Ticketing Partner of Roundabout. Ticket prices range from $59-$159. For groups of 10 or more please call 212-719-9393 x 365 or email groupsales@roundabouttheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

