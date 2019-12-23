Wake Up With BWW 12/23: GRAND HORIZONS Begins Previews, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

We'd like to wish a happy first preview to Grand Horizons which officially begins performances on Broadway tonight!

It was announced yesterday that the Cats film will receive a visual update, coming to theatres tomorrow, December 24. The update will feature "improved visual effects" for the film.

Adam Driver is returning to Saturday Night Live for his fourth time! The actor will host the first new episode of 2020 on January 25.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) CATS Film is Getting Upgraded With 'Improved Visual Effects'

The Cats film has just debuted in theatres and it is already getting an upgrade.. (more...)

2) Scribe Stats: Broadway's Most Produced Playwrights Of the Decade

by Alexa Criscitiello

Each year, Broadway champions works both new and old, welcoming a fresh crop of plays from playwrights both at home and abroad every season. Their works enrapture audiences, offering takes on comedy, drama, history and everything in between, dazzling in their relevance, sparkling in their spectacle, and often challenging in their complexity.. (more...)

3) Adam Driver Will Host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE in January 2020

It was announced last night, during the episode of Saturday Night Live hosted by Eddie Murphy, that Adam Driver will host the first episode of 2020 on January 25. The episode will feature Halsey as a musical guest.. (more...)

4) 12 Days of Christmas with Norm Lewis: Celebrate the Season with Karen Carpenter

by Norm Lewis

I would be remiss if I did not include this angel in my 12 Days Of Christmas choices. Yes, the singular voice of Karen Carpenter. Arguably the most perfect pop voice of all time. Effortless. Full of pathos. Perfect. I remember hearing her beautiful voice ringing throughout our house during the holiday season. It always made me feel like I was being wrapped by a warm blanket whenever she sang.. (more...)

5) BWW Exclusive: MEAN GIRLS Stars Kyle Selig and Renee Rapp Warm Up to Sing Carols For A Cure

by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Carols for a Cure is back for 2019 in its 21st edition! Below, check out exclusive photos as Mean Girls stars Reneé Rapp and Kyle Selig gather to record their track- 'Baby, It's Cold Outside.'. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Grand Horizons begins previews on Broadway tonight!

Second Stage Theater presents Grand Horizons, starring Tony Award winner, four time Oscar nominee and Emmy Award winner Jane Alexander and Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner James Cromwell. Directed by Leigh Silverman, the production will also feature Priscilla Lopez (Carla), Maulik Pancholy (Tommy), Ashley Park (Jess), and Michael Urie (Brian).

GRAND HORIZONS will play a strictly limited 10-week engagement, beginning previews December 23, 2019 at The Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street), and officially open on January 23, 2020.

BWW Exclusive: Laurent and Larry Bourgeois on How They Brought Their Twinning Personalities to CATS!

Laurent and Larry Bourgeois are getting in double the trouble as Socrates and Plato in the highly anticipated film adaptation of Cats! The Bourgeois, professionally known as Les Twins, are French dancers, choreographers, producers, models, designers, and creative directors of their brand "Eleven Paris". Often referred to by their respective nicknames, "Lil Beast" and "Ca Blaze", the identical twins are recognized internationally for their talents in new style hip-hop dancing, and various dancing styles. Now they bring their talents to the big screen and they're both telling us all about what it was like working with Judi Dench, how they found their cat personas, and so much more!

What we're watching: Susan Egan, Courtney Reed, and Christy Altomare Sing a FROZEN 2 Medley at BROADWAY PRINCESS PARTY

Susan Egan, Courtney Reed, and Christy Altomare sang a medley of "All Is Found" and "Into The Unknown" from Frozen 2 at the most recent. "Broadway Princess Party." The concert took place at the Orange County School of the Arts on December 16th, 2019. The performance was arranged by Benjamin Rauhala, and the music and lyrics to both songs are by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Rory O'Malley, who turns 39 today!

Rory O'Malley earned Tony and Drama Desk nominations for his role in The Book of Mormon. Broadway: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee; Off-Broadway: Newsical. Regional: Created the role of Richie Cunningham in Garry Marshall's Happy Days The Musical for Goodspeed Opera House, Paper Mill Playhouse, and recorded the original cast album. Carnegie Mellon grad. Rory is also co-founder of Broadway Impact, Broadway's response to the fight for marriage equality.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





