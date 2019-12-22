Adam Driver Will Host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE in January 2020

It was announced last night, during the episode of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE hosted by Eddie Murphy, that Adam Driver will host the first episode of 2020 on January 25. The episode will feature Halsey as a musical guest.

This marks Driver's third appearances on SNL, having previously hosted the season 44 premiere episode in September 2018, as well as an episode in season 41. Halsey also appeared on the show last season as host and musical guest.

Adam Driver most recently appeared on Broadway in Burn This, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award. Previously, he appeared Man and Boy, and Mrs. Warren's Profession.

He is best known for his role as Kylo Ren in the Star Wars series, and most recently Netflix's Marriage Story. Other film credits include Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman, Steven Soderbergh's Logan Lucky, Martin Scorsese's Silence, Jim Jarmusch's Paterson, Jeff Nichols' Midnight Special, While We're Young, This Is Where I Leave You, Tracks, Inside Llewyn Davis, Lincoln, Frances Ha, and J. Edgar.

Driver won the Volpi Cup Award for Best Actor for Hungry Hearts, which premiered at the 2014 Venice Film Festival. Driver also starred on HBO's critically acclaimed series "Girls", which garnered him three Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.





