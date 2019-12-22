Adam Driver Will Host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE in January 2020
It was announced last night, during the episode of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE hosted by Eddie Murphy, that Adam Driver will host the first episode of 2020 on January 25. The episode will feature Halsey as a musical guest.
This marks Driver's third appearances on SNL, having previously hosted the season 44 premiere episode in September 2018, as well as an episode in season 41. Halsey also appeared on the show last season as host and musical guest.
Adam Driver most recently appeared on Broadway in Burn This, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award. Previously, he appeared Man and Boy, and Mrs. Warren's Profession.
He is best known for his role as Kylo Ren in the Star Wars series, and most recently Netflix's Marriage Story. Other film credits include Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman, Steven Soderbergh's Logan Lucky, Martin Scorsese's Silence, Jim Jarmusch's Paterson, Jeff Nichols' Midnight Special, While We're Young, This Is Where I Leave You, Tracks, Inside Llewyn Davis, Lincoln, Frances Ha, and J. Edgar.
Driver won the Volpi Cup Award for Best Actor for Hungry Hearts, which premiered at the 2014 Venice Film Festival. Driver also starred on HBO's critically acclaimed series "Girls", which garnered him three Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to mak... (read more)
Social Roundup: What Did People Think Of LES MISERABLES In London's Newly Renovated Sondheim Theatre?
Cameron Mackintosh's new version of Les Miserables began performances tonight, December 18, at the newly renovated Sondheim Theatre in London. What di... (read more)
MEAN GIRLS To Welcome Social Media Star Cameron Dallas For Four Week Run
The producers of Broadway's Mean Girls announced that the production is about to get stupid with love over social media star, Cameron Dallas, who will... (read more)
BWW Exclusive: Listen to Christian Borle Sing 'Dentist' from LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Cast Recording
Tomorrow, December 20, Ghostlight Records will release an an original cast recording of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, produced by Alan Menken, Will Van Dyke... (read more)
Simply the Best: The Shows that Ruled 2019
As we count down the last days of 2019, New York City's top theatre critics have been taking stock of the theatre season- deciding on their personal c... (read more)
Sting-Led THE LAST SHIP Tour Announces Full Casting
Full casting for Sting's acclaimed musical, THE LAST SHIP, has been announced. ... (read more)