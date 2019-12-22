BWW Exclusive: MEAN GIRLS Stars Kyle Selig and Renee Rapp Warm Up to Sing Carols For A Cure

BC/EFA
Dec. 22, 2019  

BWW Exclusive: MEAN GIRLS Stars Kyle Selig and Renee Rapp Warm Up to Sing Carols For A CureCarols for a Cure is back for 2019 in its 21st edition! Below, check out exclusive photos as Mean Girls stars Reneé Rapp and Kyle Selig gather to record their track- "Baby, It's Cold Outside."

For over twenty years, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' holiday CD, Broadway's Carols for a Cure, has been a staple of every theatre-lover's wish list. The beloved series pairs casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new.

This year's compilation, Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21, features 18 tracks from the companies of Hadestown, Beetlejuice, Ain't Too Proud, Freestyle Love Supreme, Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, and more! It is available now for $25 in the Broadway Cares store, along with Volumes 1 through 20. Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 is also available at participating theaters.

Broadway's Carols for a Cure Volume 21 exclusively benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and can be purchased (along with Volumes 1 through 20) in the web store at here or by calling Broadway Cares at 212-840-0770. The new album is also available at participating New York City theaters.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Kyle Selig

Kyle Selig

Renee Rapp

Renee Rapp

Nicholas Connors

Nicholas Connors

Kyle Selig and Renee Rapp

Kyle Selig and Renee Rapp

Kyle Selig, Renee Rapp and Nicholas Connors



