VIDEO: Susan Egan, Courtney Reed, and Christy Altomare Sing a FROZEN 2 Medley at BROADWAY PRINCESS PARTY

Susan Egan, Courtney Reed, and Christy Altomare sang a medley of "All Is Found" and "Into The Unknown" from Frozen 2 at the most recent. "Broadway Princess Party."

The concert took place at the Orange County School of the Arts on December 16th, 2019.

The performance was arranged by Benjamin Rauhala, and the music and lyrics to both songs are by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Visit https://broadwayprincessparty.com/ for tour dates and more information!





