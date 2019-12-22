CATS Film is Getting Upgraded With 'Improved Visual Effects'

Click Here for More Articles on CATS Movie

The Cats film has just debuted in theatres and it is already getting an upgrade.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, on Friday, Universal notified thousands of theaters that they will be receiving an updated version of the film, which will feature "some improved visual effects."

This is an unheard of move for a film that has already been widely released. According to insiders, director Tom Hooper has requested this change be made.

Hooper had previously been very open about the fact that the film had barely been finished in time for its December 16 world premiere.

The changes are said to not affect the film's running time.

Read more on The Hollywood Reporter.

Cats stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward in her feature film debut.

Featuring Lloyd Webber's iconic music and a world-class cast of dancers under the guidance of Tony-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In the Heights), the film reimagines the musicalfor a new generation with spectacular production design, state-of-the-art technology, and dance styles ranging from ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street to tap.

Universal Pictures presents a Working Title Films and Amblin Entertainment production, in association with Monumental Pictures and The Really Useful Group. Cats is produced by Debra Hayward, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Tom Hooper. The screenplay is by Lee Hall (Billy Elliot, Rocketman) and Hooper, based on Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot and the stage musical by Lloyd Webber. Cats is executive produced by Lloyd Webber, Steven Spielberg, Angela Morrison and Jo Burn.





