Breaking: Jane Alexander and James Cromwell Will Lead GRAND HORIZONS on Broadway
Second Stage Theater has announced that has announced that Tony Award winner, four time Oscar nominee and Emmy Award winner Jane Alexander and Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner James Cromwell will join the cast for the upcoming Broadway production of Bess Wohl's Grand Horizons. Directed by Leigh Silverman, the production will also feature Priscilla Lopez (Carla), Maulik Pancholy (Tommy), Ashley Park (Jess), and Michael Urie (Brian).
GRAND HORIZONS will play a strictly limited 10-week engagement, beginning previews December 23, 2019 at The Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street), and officially open on January 23, 2020.
There will be an American Express pre-sale beginning October 30 at 10am EST - November 1 at 9:59am EST, followed by an Audience Rewards presale beginning November 1 at 10am EST - November 7at 9:59am EST.
Tickets will be available to the general public on November 7 at 10am EST by calling 212-541-4516 or by visiting 2ST.com. Subscription packages begin at $193. To purchase or for more information, visit 2ST.com or call the Subscriber Services at 212-246-4422.
The full creative team for Grand Horizons includes scenic design and costume design by Clint Ramos, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, and casting by Telsey + Company.
Bill (Cromwell) and Nancy (Alexander) have spent fifty full years as husband and wife. They practically breathe in unison, and can anticipate each other's every sigh, snore and sneeze. But just as they settle comfortably into their new home in Grand Horizons, the unthinkable happens: Nancy suddenly wants out. As their two adult sons struggle to cope with the shocking news, they are forced to question everything they assumed about the people they thought they knew best. By turns funny, shocking and painfully honest, Bess Wohl's new play explores a family turned upside-down and takes an intimate look at the wild, unpredictable, and enduring nature of love.
