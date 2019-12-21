BWW Exclusive: Laurent and Larry Bourgeois on How They Brought Their Twinning Personalities to CATS!

Laurent and Larry Bourgeois are getting in double the trouble as Socrates and Plato in the highly anticipated film adaptation of Cats, which just opened in theatres yesterday!

The Bourgeois, professionally known as Les Twins, are French dancers, choreographers, producers, models, designers, and creative directors of their brand "Eleven Paris". Often referred to by their respective nicknames, "Lil Beast" and "Ca Blaze", the identical twins are recognized internationally for their talents in new style hip-hop dancing, and various dancing styles.

Now they bring their talents to the big screen and they're both telling us all about what it was like working with Judi Dench, how they found their cat personas, and so much more!





