CATS Movie
Click Here for More Articles on CATS Movie

BWW Exclusive: Laurent and Larry Bourgeois on How They Brought Their Twinning Personalities to CATS!

Article Pixel Dec. 21, 2019  

Laurent and Larry Bourgeois are getting in double the trouble as Socrates and Plato in the highly anticipated film adaptation of Cats, which just opened in theatres yesterday!

The Bourgeois, professionally known as Les Twins, are French dancers, choreographers, producers, models, designers, and creative directors of their brand "Eleven Paris". Often referred to by their respective nicknames, "Lil Beast" and "Ca Blaze", the identical twins are recognized internationally for their talents in new style hip-hop dancing, and various dancing styles.

Now they bring their talents to the big screen and they're both telling us all about what it was like working with Judi Dench, how they found their cat personas, and so much more!

BWW Exclusive: Laurent and Larry Bourgeois on How They Brought Their Twinning Personalities to CATS!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • BWW TV: THE LION KING Tour Castmates Get Engaged On Stage!
  • Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: A CHRISTMAS CAROL's LaChanze Spreads Some Culinary Holiday Cheer
  • VIDEO: The West End Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Perform at Flagship Microsoft Store in London
  • BWW TV: Watch Highlights of Charles Busch, Linda Lavin & More in TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE Benefit reading
  • BWW TV: Watch Highlights of Gavin Lee, Sierra Boggess & More in MR. MAGOO'S CHRISTMAS CAROL Benefit Concert
  • BWW Exclusive: Jennifer Hudson & Francesca Hayward Sound Off on Singing CATS's Old and New Tunes!