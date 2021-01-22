Wake Up With BWW 1/22: Go Inside the Making of the Broadway Inauguration Performance, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Stars in the House continued last night with the making of the Broadway Inauguration Song. Join Seth and James as they chat about making the video with director Schele Williams and special guests.

After reciting her poignant piece at yesterday's Inauguration, Lin-Manuel Miranda had a special message for National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman on Good Morning America today.

Performances of Les Miserables: The Staged Concert have been cancelled between 16 - 28 February 2021.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) LES MISERABLES: THE STAGED CONCERT Cancels February Performances

2) 9 Jessica Vosk Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!

Jessica Vosk is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances before her show on Sunday!. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Go Inside the Making of the Broadway Inauguration Performance on Stars in the House

4) VIDEO: Inauguration Poet Amanda Gorman Gets a Special Message From Lin-Manuel Miranda on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Backstage Live With Richard Ridge returns today at 12pm with special guest Jessica Vosk!! Tune in here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Puccini's Tosca, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Stars in the House returns tonight at 8pm. Celebrate America: the best of Concert for America with James and Seth and special guests. Learn more and tune in here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Will Chase Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality in 2021, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as he chats with Broadway favorite Will Chase, whose debut short film, Dagger, is now available to watch on Vimeo.The 24-minute film was written and directed by Chase, and he stars in it alongside Jack Davenport. It was edited by Jan Klier with music by Saul Simon MacWilliams. "To be or not to be?" A man near the end of his rope gets an unexpected visit from the Bard.

What we're watching: Hillary Clinton Shares Message of Support for the Costume Industry Coalition

The Costume Industry Coalition has the support of one of the theatre industry's greatest champions: Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton. Watch a message from Secretary Clinton below!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Katie Finneran, who turns 50 today!

Katie Finneran played a "lovely but dim fashion model" in the original Broadway production of Neil Simon's Proposals in 1997-98, Sally Bowles in the 1998 Broadway revival of Cabaret (from November 21, 2000 to January 18, 2001), and call girl Cora in the 1999 Broadway revival of The Iceman Cometh. She also has appeared in My Favorite Year with Tim Curry and John Guare's Bosoms and Neglect and Smell of the Kill, with Kristen Johnson.

She won the Tony Award and the Drama Desk Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play in 2002 for her role as Brooke Ashton in the Broadway revival of Noises Off.

Finneran appeared Off-Broadway at the Laura Pels Theater in the Greg Kotis play Pig Farm, in the original opening cast as Tina. She also appeared in the original cast of Love, Loss, and What I Wore, which opened Off-Broadway at the Westside Theater in September 19, 2009 for a four-week engagement ending on October 18, 2009. Finneran returned to the show (after her initial four-week engagement) on November 18, 2009, to fill in for Kristen Chenoweth, and continued on in the play in the next four-week rotation as well (from December 14, 2009 to January 3, 2010). She appeared in the first Broadway revival of the musical Promises, Promises as Marge MacDougall, opposite Kristin Chenoweth and Sean Hayes. She won the 2010 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for this role.

Finneran originated the role of Miss Hannigan in the Broadway 2012 revival of the musical Annie. She left the role in May 2013 to pursue a TV pilot. Finneran returned to Broadway in 2015 to star in Terrence McNally's It's Only A Play as Julia Budder.

