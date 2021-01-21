VIDEO: Go Inside the Making of the Broadway Inauguration Performance on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with the making of the Broadway Inauguration Song. Join Seth and James as they chat about making the video with director Schele Williams and special guests.

Just last night, many of Broadway's brightest stars united to celebrate the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with a mashup of the classic showtunes, "Seasons of Love" from Rent and "Let the Sunshine In" from Hair.

Accompanied by Seth Rudetsky, performers include Laura Benanti, Anthony Rapp, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Keala Settle, Beth Malone, Christopher Jackson, Jose Llana, B.D. Wong, Betty Buckley, Ruthie Ann Miles, Jessie Mueller, Ali Stroker, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Vanessa Williams, James Monroe Iglehart, Derrick Baskin, Javier Munoz, Orfeh, Andy Karl, Jenna Ushkowitz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Leslie Uggams, Mandy Gonzalez, Wayne Brady, Charlotte d'Amboise, Rosie Perez, and many more!

Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.