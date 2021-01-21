VIDEO: Inauguration Poet Amanda Gorman Gets a Special Message From Lin-Manuel Miranda on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

After reciting her poignant piece at yesterday's Inauguration, Lin-Manuel Miranda had a special message for National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman on Good Morning America today.

Watch the clip below!

Gorman quoted Miranda's "Hamilton" several times in the piece she performed for President Biden's inauguration. Listen to the full performance here. Gorman, 22, is the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history.

She graduated from Harvard University in 2020 with a degree in sociology.

A Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, Tony Award-winning composer, lyricist, and actor, Lin-Manuel is the creator and original star of Broadway's Hamilton and In the Heights, and the recipient of the 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award and 2018 Kennedy Center Honors.