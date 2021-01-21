LES MISERABLES: THE STAGED CONCERT Cancels February Performances

Click Here for More Articles on LES MISERABLES

Performances of Les Miserables: The Staged Concert have been cancelled between 16 - 28 February 2021.

All affected customers will be contacted today by Delfont Mackintosh Theatres.

Read the full statement sent out on social media below:

Due to the ongoing restrictions to control the spread of Coronavirus, performances of Les Misérables: The Staged Concert between 16th and 28th February have regretfully been cancelled. All affected customers will be contacted today by @DMTWestEnd. Thank you for your support. pic.twitter.com/cEkSzh4t8a - Les Misérables (@lesmisofficial) January 20, 2021

The cast comprises Michael Ball as Javert, Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean, Carrie Hope Fletcher as Fantine, Matt Lucas as Thénardier, Rob Houchen as Marius, Bradley Jaden as Enjolras, Katy Secombe as Madame Thénardier, Shan Ako as Éponine, Amara Okereke as Cosette and at certain performances John Owen-Jones will again play the role of Jean Valjean. The Company also includes Kelly Agbowu, Joseph Anthony, Harry Apps, Charlie Burn, Gerard Carey, Earl Carpenter, Richard Carson, Danny Colligan, Rodney Earl Clarke, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Josefina Gabrielle, Nic Greenshields, Jessie Hart, Holly-Anne Hull, Ebony Jonelle, Connor Jones, Jessica Joslin, Luke McCall, Frances Mayli McCann, Leo Miles, Corrine Priest, Aaron Pryce-Lewis, Jon Robyns, Grainne Renihan and Samuel Wyn-Morris.

Cameron Mackintosh's production of Les Misérables is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel with additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.