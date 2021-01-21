9 Jessica Vosk Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!

Click Here For More Upcoming Events!

Jessica Vosk is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances before her show on Sunday!

Don't miss her performance on Sunday, January 24 at 8pm ET and a replay of the concert on Monday, January 25 at 3pm ET!

The Wizard and I from Wicked at 54 Below

She Used to Be Mine from Waitress

Chandelier by Sia

Don't Rain on My Parade from Funny Girl

Safer from First Date

I Can't Make You Love Me/Still Hurting

Poor Unfortunate Souls from The Little Mermaid with 2 Scoops

It All Fades Away from The Bridges of Madison County

Dream On by Aerosmith with Megan Kane