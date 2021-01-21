Click Here For More Upcoming Events!
9 Jessica Vosk Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
Check out these 9 Jessica Vosk videos we can't stop watching!
Jessica Vosk is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances before her show on Sunday!
Don't miss her performance on Sunday, January 24 at 8pm ET and a replay of the concert on Monday, January 25 at 3pm ET!
The Wizard and I from Wicked at 54 Below
She Used to Be Mine from Waitress
Chandelier by Sia
Don't Rain on My Parade from Funny Girl
Safer from First Date
I Can't Make You Love Me/Still Hurting
Poor Unfortunate Souls from The Little Mermaid with 2 Scoops
It All Fades Away from The Bridges of Madison County
Dream On by Aerosmith with Megan Kane
