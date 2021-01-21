VIDEO: Will Chase Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality in 2021, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as he chats with Broadway favorite Will Chase, whose debut short film, Dagger, is now available to watch on Vimeo.The 24-minute film was written and directed by Chase, and he stars in it alongside Jack Davenport. It was edited by Jan Klier with music by Saul Simon MacWilliams. "To be or not to be?" A man near the end of his rope gets an unexpected visit from the Bard.

"I've wanted to direct for a while now," Chase said. "My mentors Don Scardino and Eric Stoltz, among others, persuaded me to make a short film to test the waters. Due to the Covid quarantine, I did every aspect of filming in my LA home by myself (with my partner Ingrid Michaelson operating the camera a few times). This new year felt like a time to celebrate new passions and new skills, so it seemed fitting to release my newest project - something people hopefully find both funny and meaningful."

Will Chase made his Broadway debut in 1998 as the Squeegee Man and Roger understudy in Rent. He also starred as the last Roger in the final Broadway company of Rent, which was recorded for the theatrical release entitled Rent: Filmed Live on Broadway. His additional Broadway credits include Miss Saigon, The Full Monty, Lennon, Aida, Billy Elliot the Musical, The Story of My Life, Something Rotten!, Kiss Me Kate, and more. In 2013, he was nominated for Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his role as John Jasper / Mr. Clive Paget in the Broadway revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood.

Chase guest starred as Michael Swift in the NBC series Smash. He then went on to play the role of country superstar Luke Wheeler on the television series Nashville. His other television appearances include Quantico, HBO's The Deuce, the recurring role of Pat Mahoney on Rescue Me, Cupid, Canterbury's Law, Law & Order, Third Watch, Conviction, and Queens Supreme, Hallmark's The Lost Valentine, alongside Jennifer Love Hewitt and Betty White; the 2011 season finale of Royal Pains (USA); Blue Bloods (CBS); and the ABC drama Pan Am. In 2012, he appeared on the series White Collar, in the episode "Neighborhood Watch", and appeared on the series Unforgettable, in the episode "The Comeback".

Watch below as he explains how and why he got into filmmaking, how he has been coping wit the pandemic, and so much more!