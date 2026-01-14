Donna Vivino and More Will Lead Industry Reading of New Pop-Punk Musical, THE REUNION

A 29-hour industry-only reading of Zack Steele's The Reunion will be held in Manhattan on January 16.

The cast will be led by Donna Vivino, Van Hughes, Matt Copley, Jasmine Forsberg, Aaron James McKenzie, and more. The show is written and directed by Zack Steele, with music direction by Joseph Ivan, with stage management by Sam Forrest. Evan Bernardin Productions is the general manager.

The Reunion is described as a new mixtape musical that weaves some of the most iconic pop-punk music from almost thirty different bands between the years of 1991 and 2010 into a story of family, connection, abandonment, grief, forgiveness and catharsis.

When corporate wallflower, Chris Miller, gets an invitation to return to his hometown to reconnect with an old friend at their ten-year high school reunion, his bygone infatuation with 2000s pop punk is unexpectedly reignited—stage diving him headfirst into a confrontation with the unresolved traumas of his past.