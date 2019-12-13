Wake Up With BWW 12/13: IN THE HEIGHTS Film Trailer, HARRY CONNICK JR. Reviews, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Last night, Harry Connick, Jr. - A Celebration of Cole Porter officially opened on Broadway! Read all of the reviews and check out our opening night red carpet coverage below!

The first trailer has officially dropped for the upcoming In The Heights film, starring Anthony Ramos and more! Check it out below!

Caroline, Or Change has announced further casting! The Broadway cast will include Caissie Levy, John Cariani, Chip Zien, Tamika Lawrence, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) Dancer and Actor Jack Burns Passes Away At Age 14

It has been reported that young actor and ballet star, Jack Burns, has passed away suddenly at age fourteen.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: 'Lights Up' on the First Trailer for IN THE HEIGHTS!

by TV News Desk

The first trailer for the highly-anticipated feature film adaptation of In the Heights has been released! . (more...)

3) VIDEO: John Mulaney Held Auditions for His Netflix Musical Comedy Special

by Stage Tube

Emmy Award Winning Comedian John Mulaney aims to recapture the magic of that bygone television era when children sang songs about their feelings with celebrity guests on funky outdoor sets. The result: John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch. . (more...)

4) Breaking: Caissie Levy, John Cariani, Chip Zien, Tamika Lawrence & More Join CAROLINE, OR CHANGE on Broadway

Caroline, or Change has found its Broadway cast! Roundabout Theatre Company has just announced the cast joining Olivier Award winner Sharon D Clarke in the new Broadway production of Tony Kushner & Jeanine Tesori's Tony Award nominated and Olivier Award winning musical Caroline, or Change.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Watch the Cast of JAGGED LITTLE PILL Perform 'You Learn' on GMA

by TV News Desk

Just last week, the cast of Jagged Little Pill celebrated their opening night on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre. This week, they took their show down the street to perform a number on GOOD MORNING AMERICA. Watch below as they belt out the show's finale, 'You Learn.'. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Melanie Moore

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit and more at will appear at an exclusive fan signing event for the MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL cast recording!

The Grammy-nominated Moulin Rouge! The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording will get a vinyl release today, December 13. To celebrate, cast members Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, Sahr Ngaujah, Tam Mutu, Ricky Rojas and Robyn Hurder will appear at Sony Square NYC today from 3:30pm to 5:30pm to sign copies of the vinyl and/or CD for fans.

Opening Night Coverage:

Last night, Harry Connick, Jr. - A Celebration of Cole Porter officially opened on Broadway.

Read the reviews here!

Check out our opening night red carpet video below!

Set Your DVR...

James Corden will appear on TODAY!

What we're watching: Watch Broadway Unite in Opening Number from BC/EFA's Red Bucket Follies!

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, six weeks of enthusiastic fundraising erupted into two extraordinary performances of lighthearted parodies, inspiring calls-to-action and exceptional dance at this year's Red Bucket Follies. The show, which was performed December 9 and 10, 2019, celebrated the 58 Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring companies that participated in fall fundraising for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Red Bucket Follies raised a remarkable $5,631,888, the second-highest fall fundraising total in Broadway Cares history.

Social Butterfly: Broadway Reacts To The IN THE HEIGHTS Movie Trailer

This. More than a Dream. That's too small a word. This... THIS is LEGACY in the making... realized! This is PROOF! We were here... WE ARE HERE! @Lin_Manuel @quiarahudes @intheheights @jonmchu ✊??????????????????? https://t.co/jh045mo4C0 - Christopher Jackson (@ChrisisSingin) December 12, 2019

Lights up in Washington Heights! The trailer for the upcoming film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning musical In the Heights was just released, and the Broadway community is buzzing with excitement for Washington Heights coming to the big screen! Stage favorites including Lea Salonga, Karen Olivo, Josh Gad, Telly Leung, and more have taken to Twitter to express their emotions about the new trailer. Check out what they all had to say here!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Christopher Plummer, who turns 90 today!

Canadian born Christopher Plummer has been acting for over 60 years. He has won almost every possible acting award including an Oscar, two Emmys, two Tony Awards, a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a BAFTA. Known for his distinctive performances in many films (The Sound of Music, Battle of Britain, The Night of The Generals, Somewhere in Time, Nicholas Nickleby, A Beautiful Mind), he is also known for his command of Shakespearean roles. Mr. Plummer has portrayed nearly all of the Bard's lead characters on stages around the world. He made his debut at the Stratford Shakespeare Festival in 1956 playing the title role in Henry V.

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!





