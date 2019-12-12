VIDEO: Watch Broadway Unite in Opening Number from BC/EFA's Red Bucket Follies!
As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, six weeks of enthusiastic fundraising erupted into two extraordinary performances of lighthearted parodies, inspiring calls-to-action and exceptional dance at this year's Red Bucket Follies. The show, which was performed December 9 and 10, 2019, celebrated the 58 Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring companies that participated in fall fundraising for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
Red Bucket Follies raised a remarkable $5,631,888, the second-highest fall fundraising total in Broadway Cares history.
This year's opening number was a sparkling celebration of the more than 200 actors making their Broadway debuts this season. The performance featured 60 newcomers, from a bevy of Broadway's brightest children to adults stepping into the spotlight. Featured performers included Jewelle Blackman and Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer (Hadestown), Clinton Greenspan (Aladdin), Gizel Jiménez (Wicked), Jeigh Madjus (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Reneé Rapp (Mean Girls) and Marissa Rosen (Kristin Chenoweth: For The Girls). The full-hearted number, which received a standing ovation, was written by Michael Liscio Jr. and Jed Resnick, and directed and choreographed by Richard J. Hinds. Check out the full performance below!