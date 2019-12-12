Broadway Reacts To The IN THE HEIGHTS Movie Trailer

Click Here for More Articles on IN THE HEIGHTS Movie

Lights up in Washington Heights! The trailer for the upcoming film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning musical In the Heights was just released, and the Broadway community is buzzing with excitement for Washington Heights coming to the big screen! Stage favorites including Lea Salonga, Karen Olivo, Josh Gad, Telly Leung, and more have taken to Twitter to express their emotions about the new trailer. Check out what they all had to say below!

In the Heights will hit theaters on June 26, 2020, released by Warner Bros., who picked up the movie after a heated bidding war following the rights' release from The Weinstein Co. The film's script will be written by Quiara Alegría Hudes. Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) will direct the movie-musical. Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs and Scott Sanders are set to produce.

The film stars Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Corey Hawkins as Benny, Leslie Grace as Nina, Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, Dascha Polanco as Cuca, Marc Anthony as Sonny's Father, Noah Catala as Graffiti Pete, and Lin-Manuel Miranda as Piraguero.

The memory of seeing @Lin_Manuel and company at #37Arts perform @intheheights for the first time just flooded my heart like water from the hydrant after watching this clip! Can't wait for this movie! Can it be summer 2020 already? https://t.co/PiCSmFgkNL - Telly Leung (@tellyleung) December 12, 2019

Estoy llorando. Eso es todo. Amazing. - rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) December 12, 2019

There's many Latinos in the world who only know the score from the recordings since they don't live in the US and were not exposed to the beauty of @intheheights on stage. Gracias @Lin_Manuel for making this film that looks exciting and made with so much heart. #InTheHeightsMovie - Mauricio Martínez (@martinezmau) December 12, 2019

I can't breath Send Help .. I am losing it ... summer is too far away ... pic.twitter.com/Ajl6LvYCuP - Marissa J Winokur (@MarissaJWinokur) December 12, 2019

the only hot takes about In The Heights allowed today are about how hot (temperature) the summer looks and how hot (lit AF) the trailer looks. You may also comment on how hot (Sexual appeal) any of the actors look, but w respect and admiration only. I don't make the rules - Heath Saunders (@feeltheheath) December 12, 2019

leaked footage of us watching the #InTheHeightsMovie trailer!!!!!!!!!!

cc: @Lin_Manuel pic.twitter.com/pgda0TRUDJ - The Percy Jackson Musical is ON BROADWAY!! (@LTMusical) December 12, 2019

One of my favorite musicals is about to become one of my favorite movies. Bravoooooo @Lin_Manuel ? https://t.co/BTsRCR05hj - Tim Federle (@TimFederle) December 12, 2019

THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU ??? - A.R.T. (@americanrep) December 12, 2019





