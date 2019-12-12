Broadway Reacts To The IN THE HEIGHTS Movie Trailer

IN THE HEIGHTS Movie
Dec. 12, 2019  

Lights up in Washington Heights! The trailer for the upcoming film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning musical In the Heights was just released, and the Broadway community is buzzing with excitement for Washington Heights coming to the big screen! Stage favorites including Lea Salonga, Karen Olivo, Josh Gad, Telly Leung, and more have taken to Twitter to express their emotions about the new trailer. Check out what they all had to say below!

In the Heights will hit theaters on June 26, 2020, released by Warner Bros., who picked up the movie after a heated bidding war following the rights' release from The Weinstein Co. The film's script will be written by Quiara Alegría Hudes. Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) will direct the movie-musical. Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs and Scott Sanders are set to produce.

The film stars Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Corey Hawkins as Benny, Leslie Grace as Nina, Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, Dascha Polanco as Cuca, Marc Anthony as Sonny's Father, Noah Catala as Graffiti Pete, and Lin-Manuel Miranda as Piraguero.



