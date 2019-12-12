Dancer and Actor Jack Burns Passes Away At Age 14

It has been reported that young actor and ballet star, Jack Burns, has passed away suddenly at age fourteen.

Burns was found dead in his home on December 1. Authorities have confirmed that they are not treating the death as suspicious. A cause of death has not been disclosed at this time.

A student of the Elite Ballet Academy in his hometown of Greenock, Inverclyde in Scotland, Burns rose to prominence on British television, appearing in the miniseries IN PLAIN SIGHT and the Netflix series, Retribution (originally titled One of Us).

The Academy posted a tribute to the young dancer on its Facebook page earlier writing, "It is with a very heavy heart that we write this post. Tragically as you know we lost our much-loved student Jack Burns on Sunday 1st of December. Jack was an inspiration to everyone at Elite and touched the hearts of everyone who had the pleasure of working and dancing with him since 2012. We and all of Jack's family and friends are naturally completely devastated and at a loss for words and answers."

Burns is survived by his parents Karen and Robert as well as his brother Rory.

Photo Credit: Elite Academy Of Dance- Greenocks Royal Academy Classical Ballet School, Facebook





