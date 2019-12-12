Dancer and Actor Jack Burns Passes Away At Age 14
It has been reported that young actor and ballet star, Jack Burns, has passed away suddenly at age fourteen.
Burns was found dead in his home on December 1. Authorities have confirmed that they are not treating the death as suspicious. A cause of death has not been disclosed at this time.
A student of the Elite Ballet Academy in his hometown of Greenock, Inverclyde in Scotland, Burns rose to prominence on British television, appearing in the miniseries IN PLAIN SIGHT and the Netflix series, Retribution (originally titled One of Us).
The Academy posted a tribute to the young dancer on its Facebook page earlier writing, "It is with a very heavy heart that we write this post. Tragically as you know we lost our much-loved student Jack Burns on Sunday 1st of December. Jack was an inspiration to everyone at Elite and touched the hearts of everyone who had the pleasure of working and dancing with him since 2012. We and all of Jack's family and friends are naturally completely devastated and at a loss for words and answers."
Burns is survived by his parents Karen and Robert as well as his brother Rory.
Photo Credit: Elite Academy Of Dance- Greenocks Royal Academy Classical Ballet School, Facebook
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Broadway's smash hit musical BEETLEJUICE will play its final performance at the Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Final... (read more)
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: LIVE ON STAGE is Available to Purchase on Amazon Prime
Last night, Nickelodeon aired The Spongebob Musical: Live on Stage, a filmed version of the Broadway musical, which reunited members of the original c... (read more)
Voting Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to mak... (read more)
Meet the Cast of WEST SIDE STORY - Now in Previews on Broadway!
West Side Story is officially in previews on Broadway! The new production is directed by Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove; and for the first time ever i... (read more)
Austin Durant Joins The Cast Of MOULIN ROUGE! Beginning Tonight; Danny Burstein Takes Leave Due to Injury
Beginning tonight, Tuesday, December 10 a?" Austin Durant joins the cast of Broadway's Moulin Rouge! The Musical in the role of a?oeHarold Zidler.'... (read more)
Breaking: Jason Gotay, Arielle Jacobs & More Will Star in BETWEEN THE LINES Musical
Producer Daryl Roth announced today full casting for the new Off-Broadway musical Between the Lines . The production will star Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin... (read more)