VIDEO: The Cast of JAGGED LITTLE PILL Performs 'You Learn' on GMA

The cast of the new musical Jagged Little Pill stopped by GOOD MORNING AMERICA on Thursday to perform the show's final number, "You Learn."

Watch below!

Hailed by the New York Times as "a big-hearted musical that breaks the mold," Jagged Little Pill is an exhilarating, original musical tale of suburban subversion by Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody (Juno, Tully). Preview performances began earlier this month at Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre following the show's record-breaking, sold-out world premiere at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T) last year. For the very first time in Broadway history, the musical and label are joining forces in offering a special ticket-and-album bundle for fans - ticket purchases for select performances will be accompanied by a digital download of "JAGGED LITTLE PILL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)". For complete details, visit jaggedlittlepill.com/tickets.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL is directed by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus, with Movement Direction & Choreography by Olivier Award-winner and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, and Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements are by Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winner Tom Kitt. The Broadway production stars Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Kathryn Gallagher, Lauren Patten, Annelise Baker, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Antonio Cipriano, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Yana Perrault, Nora Schell, Kei Tsuruharatani and Ebony Williams.





