Wake Up With BWW 11/6: Broadway Stars Urge You to Vote, and More!

1) Theatre Under The Stars Announces The Cast of Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

by BWW News Desk - November 05, 2018

Twenty-five years ago, Theatre Under The Stars helped usher in a new musical era with Disney's Beauty and the Beast. The show became an international sensation that played a remarkable 13-year run on Broadway and has been produced in 37 countries worldwide. Now, just in time for the holiday season, TUTS brings this magical story to life once again for Houston audiences. Beauty and the Beast will be directed and choreographed by Broadway choreographer, Chris Bailey, who recently choreographed Gettin' the Band Back Together.. (more...)

2) June Squibb Joins Cast of WAITRESS as Josie; Nicolette Robinson Extends Thru December 9

by BWW News Desk - November 05, 2018

Waitress is shaking things up at the diner (but not too many things)! Academy Award nominee June Squibb (Nebraska) will join the company as "Josie", the role formerly known as "Joe", from November 19- January 6, 2019. This will mark the first time this role will be played by a woman. The show's leading lady Nicolette Robinson, has extended her stay at the diner until December 9.. (more...)

3) Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In on Pre-Broadway BEETLEJUICE in DC; Updating Live!

by BWW News Desk - November 05, 2018

The new musical comedy Beetlejuice will open on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) on April 25, 2019, but first the musical has its world premiere at The National Theatre in Washington D.C., and officially opened yesterday. . (more...)

4) DEAR EVAN HANSEN, KING KONG to Perform on THE THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE ON CBS

by TV News Desk - November 05, 2018

THE THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE ON CBS will be anchored by ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT host Kevin Frazier and correspondent Keltie Knight, live from New York City Thursday, Nov. 22 on the CBS Television Network. The parade will be broadcast 9:00 AM-12:00 PM, live ET/8:00-11:00 AM, live CT/7:00-10:00 AM, live MT/1:00 PM-4:00 PM, delayed PT.. (more...)

5) Photo Coverage: The Cast of AMERICAN SON Takes Opening Night Bows

by Walter McBride - November 05, 2018

American Son, playing a limited engagement at the Booth Theatre on Broadway (222 West 45th Street), opened officially last night, November 4, 2018. BroadwayWorld was there, and you can check out photos of the cast taking their opening bows below!. (more...)

BWW Exclusive: Broadway Wants YOU to Vote!

Set Your DVR...

-Jane Lynch will appear on THE TALK today!

What we're watching: Tituss Burgess Sings About Unconditional Love on Jordan Roth's THE BIRDS AND THE BS

Social Butterfly: Randy Rainbow Is Headed To The Polls By Way of Oz In Latest Song Parody

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Michael Cerveris, who turns 58 today!

Michael Cerveris' credits include FUN HOME, EVITA, IN THE NEXT ROOM, HEDDA GABLER, CYMBELINE, LOVEMUSIK, SWEENEY TODD, ASSASSINS (which earned him his first Tony in 2004), TITANIC and THE WHO'S TOMMY. He has also appeared off-Broadway in ROAD SHOW, KING LEAR, AN OAK TREE, WINTERTIME, FIFTH OF JULY, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH and more, as well as concert productions of FAUST, THE APPLE TREE, SPRING AWAKENING, PASSION, SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE and CHESS. Cerveris also appeared in the TV series GOTHAM, THE GOOD WIFE, TREME and FRINGE.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

