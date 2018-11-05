Photo Coverage: The Cast of AMERICAN SON Takes Opening Night Bows

A Florida police station in the middle of the night. Two parents searching for answers. AMERICAN SON is a gripping tale about who we are as a nation, and how we deal with family relationships, love, loss, and identity.

American Son, playing a limited engagement at the Booth Theatre on Broadway (222 West 45th Street), opened officially last night, November 4, 2018. BroadwayWorld was there, and you can check out photos of the cast taking their opening bows below!

American Son stars Steven Pasquale and Kerry Washington alongside Eugene Lee and Jeremy Jordan. Washington returns to Broadway in this new drama after making her debut in David Mamet's Race (2009) and starring, for seven acclaimed seasons, on the hit television ABC series "Scandal." Pasquale returns to Broadway following his starring roles in Junk (LCT) and Bridges of Madison County. On television Pasquale is known for his performances in "The People Vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story" and seven seasons on "Rescue Me."

