BWW TV: Broadway Wants YOU to Vote Tomorrow!

Nov. 5, 2018  

Tomorrow, November 6, Americans head to the polls to cast their votes in an election that could change the shape of our country for years to come. We all have a part to play in the outcome of the midterms and Broadway wants to make sure your voice is heard!

Watch below as Laura Benanti, Michael Urie, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Tony Yazbeck, Kerry Washington, Jeremy Jordan and many more remind us of our civic right and moral duty to vote tomorrow!

Click here to find your polling place.

