June Squibb Joins Cast of WAITRESS as Josie; Nicolette Robinson Extends Thru December 9

Waitress is shaking things up at the diner (but not too many things)! Academy Award nominee June Squibb (Nebraska) will join the company as "Josie", the role formerly known as "Joe", from November 19- January 6, 2019. This will mark the first time this role will be played by a woman. The show's leading lady Nicolette Robinson, has extended her stay at the diner until December 9.

June Squibb returns to Broadway after a 57 year absence. She is an Academy Award nominee for the role of Kate in Alexander Payne's Nebraska. She was also nominated for the Golden Globe, SAG/AFTRA, Critics Choice, and Independent Spirit Awards for the same role. Her numerous other films include About Schmidt, as Jack Nicholson's wife Helen, Table 19, Love The Coopers, Amanda and Jack Go Glamping, Father Figures, I'll See You in My Dreams, A Country Called Home, Other People, Welcome to Mooseport, Would You Rather, The Man Who Shook the Hand, In and Out, Scent of a Woman, and Far From Heaven. Her most recent TV appearances were recurring roles on "Modern Family," "Shameless," "Getting On," and "Girls." Her recent guest appearances include "Grey's Anatomy," "Code Black," "I'm Sorry," "Living Biblically," "Bones," "Mom," "The Big Bang Theory," "Glee," and "Devious Maids." June starred on Robert Smigel's sitcom "Jack and Triumph," opposite Triumph the Wonder Dog and Jack MacBrayer.

On Broadway, June was Electra, the electrifying stripper in Gypsy with Ethel Merman. She also appeared on Broadway in The Happy Time, Gorey Stories, and Sacrilege.

She can be heard as the grandmother in the upcoming release, Wreck It Ralph 2, and seen in HBO's Room 104, Lifetime's Santa's Boots, the feature film Blow the Man Down, and her recurring role on NBC's "Good Girls."

Nicolette Robinson is extending her shift at the diner through December 9.

Nicolette Robinson is currently making her Broadway debut in Waitress. She appeared Off-Broadway at Second Stage Theater in the new musical, Invisible Thread, directed by Tony Award winner, Diane Paulus. Invisible Thread began its life as Witness Uganda at the A.R.T, in which Robinson also starred. She starred in the Off-Broadway production of Brooklynite at the Vineyard Theatre, directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer. She co-starred in Barrington Stage Company's A Little More Alive, with book, music, and lyrics by Nick Blaemire, and directed by Tony Award nominee Sheryl Kaller. On television, Robinson plays Jane on Showtime's Golden Globe Award-winning drama series "The Affair." She has also appeared on "Hart of Dixie," "Unforgettable," "Perfect Couples," and "Cold Case," among others. Nicolette received the Princess Grace Award for Theater and is a graduate of the University of California Los Angeles School of Theater, Film, & Television.

Sara Bareilles said this about Nicolette, "The poise, grace, humor, fire, quiet generosity, and insane vocals THAT GOT APPLAUSE IN THE MIDDLE OF SONGS... Nicolette is the real deal. Don't miss this jewel who is telling this story with such truth and grit. We are so lucky. May YOU all be so lucky".

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of a loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Waitress currently stars Nicolette Robinson, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Lenne Klingaman, Drew Gehling, Ben Thompson, Al Roker, Benny Elledge, Alex Wyse, Mariam Bedigian,Tyrone Davis, Jr., Law Terrell Dunford, Andrew Fitch, London Skye Gilliam, Molly Hager, Tiffany Denise Hobbs, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Molly Jobe, Brandon Kalm, Anastacia McCleskey, Stephanie Torns and Dan Tracy.

