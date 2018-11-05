VIDEO: Tituss Burgess Sings About Unconditional Love on Jordan Roth's THE BIRDS AND THE BS

Nov. 5, 2018  

The Birds and The BS is the kids show for adults! Because we forgot everything we learned in kindergarten. Join Mr. Jordan and his especially animated friends as they sing you towards the right path... but you know, left.

In this episode: Tituss Burgess sings about unconditional love.

As President of Jujamcyn Theaters, Jordan oversees five Broadway theatres, whose productions include the Tony Award-winning Best Musicals The Book of Mormon and Kinky Boots, Springsteen on Broadway, and the upcoming Mean Girls and Frozen. Jordan is currently producing Angels in America with The National Theatre starring Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane. He produced Present Laughter starring Kevin Klinein his Tony Award-winning performance and the Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning Best Play Clybourne Park. Jordan founded Givenik.com where theatergoers can buy tickets and 5% goes to the charity of their choice, and he writes a frequent column on Deadline Hollywood with Jeremy Gerard.

