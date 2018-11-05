DEAR EVAN HANSEN, KING KONG to Perform on THE THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE ON CBS

THE THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE ON CBS will be anchored by ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT host Kevin Frazier and correspondent Keltie Knight, live from New York City Thursday, Nov. 22 on the CBS Television Network. The parade will be broadcast 9:00 AM-12:00 PM, live ET/8:00-11:00 AM, live CT/7:00-10:00 AM, live MT/1:00 PM-4:00 PM, delayed PT.

A CBS Thanksgiving tradition in its 58th year, the special will feature portions of the 92nd Annual MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE live from New York City. Performances during the parade will include the casts of the Broadway hit musical "Dear Evan Hansen" and new musical "King Kong." Dropping by the parade to talk with Frazier and Knight are actors from popular CBS series, including Erich Bergen from MADAM SECRETARY, Joe Regalbuto from MURPHY BROWN and Sela Ward from FBI. A special performance will be announced closer to air.

Frazier and Knight will anchor from a site along the parade route in New York City. The beloved parade is famous for its gigantic balloons of cartoon character favorites, fantastic floats and lively marching bands from across the country. This will mark the eighth consecutive year Frazier has hosted. Knight is hosting for the fourth time.

As co-host of four-time Emmy Award-winning ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT, Kevin Frazier continues to impact the entertainment industry as a multi-faceted journalist, producer and entrepreneur. He has interviewed Hollywood's biggest stars, from Oprah Winfrey to Brad Pitt to Will Smith and Beyoncé. Frazier joined ET as co-host in September 2014, coinciding with the beginning of the 34th season.

In addition to his position on ET, where he has won three Emmy Awards, Frazier has kept busy hosting numerous shows and events, including the Emmy-nominated "Game Changers with Kevin Frazier," which spotlights professional athletes who use their public image to make positive changes in the lives of fans in need. In 2012 and 2013, he co-hosted "Clash of the Commercials." Also, Frazier was lead anchor for "College Football" and "Fox Sports Net," and he hosted the launch of "SportsNet."

Prior to co-hosting ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT, Frazier served as the co-host and managing editor of ET's sister show, THE INSIDER. He originally joined THE INSIDER in March 2011, after spending seven years as a correspondent and weekend host for ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT. Frazier began his broadcasting career as a local sports reporter. Prior to joining ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT in 2004, he served as host of ESPN's "SportsCenter," "NBA Shoot Around" and "NBA Fastbreak" and as co-host of "The FX Sports Show." Also, he served as a sideline reporter for the "NFL on Fox" telecasts, as well as host of the pre-game shows for "NFL on Fox," "NHL on Fox" and "College Football Saturday."

Keltie Knight joined ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT as a correspondent for the show's 37th season. Originally, Knight began her entertainment news career at THE INSIDER as the music expert and then as a full-time correspondent, where she interviewed the music industry's biggest names, from Taylor Swift to Alicia Keys to Stevie Wonder and Miley Cyrus. A red carpet regular, Knight has covered numerous events including the Primetime Emmy Awards, the GRAMMY Awards, the Vanity Fair Oscar Party and the MET Gala.

Formerly a New York City Rockette and dancer for Kanye West and Beyoncé, Knight began her broadcasting career hosting an episode of "CMT's Top Twenty Countdown" as a publicity stunt to promote "The Radio City Christmas Spectacular." After, Knight became the music host for LiveNation and then served as a correspondent for "Fuse News" and "Trending 10." Also, she has appeared as a dance expert on both "Millionaire Matchmaker" and the "Dancing with the Stars Afterparty," as well as a music expert on "Duets Afterparty." Additionally, she is an entertainment news expert for "Michaela," "The DR. DREW Show" and "The Daily Share." Knight has appeared in cameo roles in television and film including THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS and "Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!"

In 2016, Knight launched "LadyGang," a celebrity-driven podcast along with style expert Jac Vanek and actress Becca Tobin. Known as a tastemaker for emerging trends, Knight's extensive online reach has afforded her with unique opportunities in the entertainment industry, where she has been able to work with major brands across a variety of platforms. In 2018 E! launched a series based on the popular podcast.

Emmy Award-winning producers Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss ("The Tony Awards") are executive producers for THE THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE ON CBS. Weiss will also direct.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

