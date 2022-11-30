Wake Up With BWW 11/30: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Delays Closing, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

The Phantom of the Opera delaying their closing performance for an additional eight weeks on Broadway! Plus, the theatre and dates have been announced for A Doll's House, starring Jessica Chastain, casting announced for the Chess benefit concert, and more!

Voting Opens For 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.. (more...)

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Delays Final Broadway Performance

As BroadwayWorld first reported in September, Broadway's longest-running show ever, The Phantom of the Opera, will soon take its final Broadway bow at the Majestic Theatre... but it will happen a bit later than originally announced. . (more...)

Bradley Dean, Sean Allen Krill, Bryce Pinkham, and More Join CHESS Benefit Concert; Full Cast Announced!

The complete cast and creative team have been announced for the one-night-only benefit concert of the legendary musical Chess on Monday, December 12 at 7:30 pm ET at the Broadhurst Theatre. Joining the cast are Bradley Dean as "Ivan Molokov," Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill as "Walter de Courcey," and Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham as "The Arbiter.'. (more...)

VIDEO: & JULIET Performs 'Problem/Can't Feel My Face' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

The Broadway cast of & Juliet performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night, Monday, November 28. The cast took the stage to perform 'Problem/Can't Feel My Face' from the show. Check out the video here!. (more...)

A DOLL'S HOUSE Starring Jessica Chastain Will Begin Performances at the Hudson Theatre in February

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain will star in the radical new production of Henrik Ibsen's landmark drama A Doll's House, in a new version by Amy Herzog. This limited 16-week engagement will begin preview performances Monday, February 13, 2023 ahead of a Thursday, March 9, 2023 opening night at the Hudson Theatre.. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/27/22

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 11/27/2022.. (more...)

Oscars Will Present All Award Categories During 2023 Live Telecast

The Academy Awards for original score, makeup and hairstyling, documentary short, film editing, production design, animated short, live action short and sound, have now been reinstated into the live television broadcast of the Oscars. Jimmy Kimmel is set to return as host for the upcoming ceremony.. (more...)

SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Concert Will be Broadcast on BBC This Holiday Season

The star-studded Sondheim's Old Friends concert will be broadcast on BBC this holiday season! Dates and times for the BBC Two broadcast and iPlayer release have yet to be announced.. (more...)

Arielle Jacobs, Adam Jacobs, Patti Murin, Mandy Gonzalez & More to Star in DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Series at EPCOT

The full performer line-up for Disney on Broadway at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has been announced!. (more...)

