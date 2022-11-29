Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: & JULIET Performs 'Problem/Can't Feel My Face' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

The production is currently playing to sold-out audiences at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street).

Nov. 29, 2022  

The Broadway cast of & Juliet performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night, Monday, November 28. The cast took the stage to perform 'Problem/Can't Feel My Face' from the show. Check out the video below!

The new musical features songs by the legendary and Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from "Schitt's Creek," David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms.

Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more.

& Juliet
Click Here to Watch the Video!


TodayTix Black Friday

