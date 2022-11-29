Arielle Jacobs, Adam Jacobs, Patti Murin, Mandy Gonzalez & More to Star in DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Series at EPCOT
Additional performers include Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey, Kissy Simmons, and more.
The full performer line-up for Disney on Broadway at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has been announced!
Read the full story on WDWMagic HERE.
You will have the opportunity to watch some of Broadway's biggest stars performing songs from more than 25 years of award-winning DISNEY ON BROADWAY stage productions.
The festival runs January 13 through February 20, 2023 at America Gardens Theatre at EPCOT.
Full performer lineup:
Jan. 13, 15, 16, 19, 20
Kara Lindsay ("Newsies") & Kevin Massey ("Tarzan")
Jan. 14, 17, 18, 21, 22
Arielle Jacobs ("Aladdin") & Adam Jacobs ("Aladdin")
Jan. 23, 25, 26, 29, 30, Feb. 2, 3
Patti Murin ("Frozen") & Robert Creighton ("Frozen")
Jan. 24, 27, 28, 31, Feb. 1, 4, 5
Mandy Gonzalez ("AIDA") & L. Steven Taylor ("The Lion King")
Feb. 7, 10, 11, 14, 15, 18, 19
Kissy Simmons ("The Lion King") & Josh Strickland ("Tarzan")
Feb. 6, 8, 9, 12, 13, 16, 17
Ashley Brown ("Mary Poppins") & Michael James Scott ("Aladdin")
Feb. 20
Special, extended finale performance featuring Brown, Scott, Simmons & Strickland
For more information visit: ArtfulEPCOT.com
