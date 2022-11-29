Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Cabaret Awards

Voting Opens For 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

Vote now through December 31st, 2022.

Nov. 29, 2022  

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Nominees in all categories excluding Special Event - Solo and Special Event - Multiple needed to have performed all or the majority of their shows (at least two performances) during this eligibility period.

The 2022 Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Voting Opens For 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

TodayTix Black Friday

Related Stories
Submit Nominations For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards Photo
Submit Nominations For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
There's still time left to submit nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards before the deadline at 11:59 PM ET on October 31st!
Nominations Open For 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards Photo
Nominations Open For 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
Nominations are now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards! The 2022 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Winners Announced For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards! The 2021 Cabaret Awards honor events which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards; Latest Stats Announced! Photo
Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards; Latest Stats Announced!
Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor events which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

From This Author - BWW Awards


Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs AwardsVoting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards
November 29, 2022

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma AwardsVoting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards
November 29, 2022

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld New Jersey AwardsVoting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards
November 29, 2022

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Nashville AwardsVoting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards
November 29, 2022

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Voting Opens For 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret AwardsVoting Opens For 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
November 29, 2022

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
share