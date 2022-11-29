Oscars Will Present All Award Categories During 2023 Live Telecast

The 2023 Oscars telecast will include all 23 award categories presented during the live telecast.

Variety reports that the decision was made after eight different categories were excluded during the 2022 telecast. Those categories, which were original score, makeup and hairstyling, documentary short, film editing, production design, animated short, live action short and sound, have now been reinstated.

The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the ceremony, which will be executive produced by Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner. Kimmel hosted back-to-back broadcasts in 2017 (89th Awards) and 2018 (90th Awards). Molly McNearney will also serve as an executive producer.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 10,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film.

In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the art and science of the movies, including public programming, educational outreach and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.