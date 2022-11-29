Bradley Dean, Sean Allen Krill, Bryce Pinkham, and More Join CHESS Benefit Concert; Full Cast Announced!

The complete cast and creative team have been announced for the one-night-only benefit concert of the legendary musical Chess on Monday, December 12 at 7:30 pm ET at the Broadhurst Theatre.

Joining the cast are Bradley Dean as "Ivan Molokov," Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill as "Walter de Courcey," and Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham as "The Arbiter" with Kate Bailey, Joe Beauregard, Neal Benari, Brendon Chan, Nkrumah Gatling, Masumi Iwai, Nina Lafarga, Ross Lekites, Austin Lesch, Alicia Lundgren, Sean MacLaughlin, Robin Masella, Kaitlyn Mesh, Katerina Papacostas, Julius Rubio, Emily Stillings, Stephen Tewksbury, and Christopher Vo rounding out the ensemble.

As previously announced, the concert will star Darren Criss as "Freddie Trumper", Lena Hall as "Florence Vassey", Ramin Karimloo as "Anatoly Sergievsky" and Solea Pfeiffer as "Svetlana Sergievsky". The evening, a benefit for the Entertainment Community Fund, will be presented in association with Tom Hulce and Ira Pittelman whose award-winning Broadway credits include Ain't Too Proud, Green Day's American Idiot and Spring Awakening.

The concert celebrates the gorgeous score by ABBA's Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and celebrated EGOT winner Sir Tim Rice, and features a new book by Emmy Award winner Danny Strong.

Joining previously announced Tony Award winning Director Michael Mayer, the creative team consulting for the one-night-only concert production will include Lorin Latarro (Movement), Kevin Adams (Lighting), Steve Canyon Kennedy (Sound), David Rockwell (Scenic), Lisa Zinni (Clothes), Brian Usifer (Music Supervision, Additional Arrangements and Additional Orchestrations), Roberto Sinha (Music Direction), and Anders Eljas (Arrangements and Orchestrations). Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA. Lisa Lacucci will serve as Production Stage Manager.

Chess is a love story set against the historic Cold War chess battles between the United States and Russia where ideologies dangerously clash. Strong's new book is sharp, funny and captures the tension of the era as the iconic score keeps the stakes high from start to finish.