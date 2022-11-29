A DOLL'S HOUSE Starring Jessica Chastain Will Begin Performances at the Hudson Theatre in February
The limited 16-week engagement will begin preview performances Monday, February 13, 2023 ahead of a Thursday, March 9, 2023 opening
As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain will star in the radical new production of Henrik Ibsen's landmark drama A Doll's House, in a new version by Amy Herzog.
It was announced today that the production will play Broadway's Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street). This strictly limited 16-week engagement will begin preview performances Monday, February 13, 2023 ahead of a Thursday, March 9, 2023 opening night.
A Doll's House thrust drama firmly into the modern age when it premiered in 1879. Now, nearly a century-and-a-half later, Tony Award nominee Jamie Lloyd and acclaimed playwright Amy Herzog will make freshly relevant a story that shocked audiences and brought forth a new era of theater. One of the most acclaimed actors of her generation, Jessica Chastain will inhabit one of the theater's most iconic roles, re-energizing the play for a whole new generation.
Additional casting and creative team for A Doll's House will be announced shortly. To sign up to receive the latest news about the production, please visit www.adollshousebway.com.
Next spring, The Jamie Lloyd Company will celebrate its 10th anniversary. The company has created some of the most thrilling theater of the last decade including 2013's Olivier Award-winning revival of Macbeth starring James McAvoy and Claire Foy and the landmark 2018 "Pinter at the Pinter" season, a celebration of the Nobel Prize-winning writer's work, which culminated in the critically lauded production of Betrayal starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton and Charlie Cox. The production transferred to Broadway and received four Tony Award nominations including Best Revival of a Play and Best Director of a Play for Lloyd. Most recently, the company created their Olivier Award-winning production of Cyrano de Bergerac, which had a sold-out run last spring at BAM, and this summer's acclaimed production of The Seagull starring Emilia Clarke, which just ended a run at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London's West End.
The Jamie Lloyd Company production of A Doll's House is produced on Broadway by Ambassador Theatre Group, Gavin Kalin Productions, and Wessex Grove.
More Hot Stories For You
November 29, 2022
The complete cast and creative team have been announced for the one-night-only benefit concert of the legendary musical Chess on Monday, December 12 at 7:30 pm ET at the Broadhurst Theatre. Joining the cast are Bradley Dean as “Ivan Molokov,” Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill as “Walter de Courcey,” and Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham as “The Arbiter.'
VIDEO: & JULIET Performs 'Problem/Can't Feel My Face' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
November 29, 2022
The Broadway cast of & Juliet performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night, Monday, November 28. The cast took the stage to perform 'Problem/Can't Feel My Face' from the show. Check out the video here!
Wake Up With BWW 11/29: Mariah Carey Joins SOME LIKE IT HOT Producing Team, and More!
November 29, 2022
Top stories include: Mariah Carey joins the producing team of Some Like It Hot, which also canceled last night's performance. Plus, the upcoming film of Long Day’s Journey Into Night, starring Jessica Lange, Ed Harris, Ben Foster and Colin Morgan, has wrapped production.
Meet the Cast of THE COLLABORATION, Beginning Previews Tonight!
November 29, 2022
The Collaboration will begin previews tonight, Tuesday, November 29 ahead of a Tuesday, December 20 opening at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Meet the cast bringing this show to life here!
Judge Rules in Favor of SDC; PARADISE SQUARE Owes Over $140K for Unpaid Fees
November 28, 2022
A District Court judge ruled in favor of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society and that Paradise Square Broadway owes the petitioner over $140K, in addition to over $9K in attorneys fees and other costs.