Wake Up With BWW 11/15: THE PROM Opens, and More!

1) Sarah Beth Pfeifer, James Hayden Rodriguez, and More Will Join Chris McCarrell and Kristin Stokes in THE LIGHTNING THIEF Tour - Full Cast Announced!

by BWW News Desk - November 14, 2018

The producers of THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL are thrilled to announce that full casting is complete for the upcoming national tour of the musical adaption of the New York Times best-selling novel written by Rick Riordan.. (more...)

2) BWW TV: Get Back in the Line with Highlights from New York City Center's A CHORUS LINE!

by BroadwayWorld TV - November 14, 2018

New York City Center will soon present the 75th Anniversary gala presentation of A Chorus Line. The production will star Jay Armstrong Johnson (Bobby), Kate Bailey (Kristine), Callan Bergmann (Frank), Natalie Bourgeois (Lois), Tommy Bracco (Mike), Wesley Ian Cappiello (Roy), Max Clayton (Don), Aaron Patrick Craven (Butch), Sara Esty (Maggie), Emily Franch (Vicki), David Grindrod (Mark), Eddie Gutierrez (Paul), Robyn Hurder (Cassie), Jolina Javier (Connie), Tara Kostmayer (Diana), Denis Lambert (Greg), J. Elaine Marcos (Val), Melanie Moore (Judy), Jenna Nicole Schoen (Tricia), Joseph J. Simeone (Al), Ahmad Simmons (Tom), Ryan Steele (Larry), Naomi C. Walley (Bebe), Anthony Wayne (Richie), Tony Yazbeck (Zach), and Leigh Zimmerman (Sheila).. (more...)

3) NYPD Officer Helps Out Tourist Who is Short For HAMILTON Tickets

by Stephanie Wild - November 14, 2018

Imagine standing in line for four days in hopes of getting Hamilton tickets, only to find out, when you finally get your shot, you're $20 short? According to NYPD News on Twitter, that's exactly what happened to one fan.. (more...)

4) Photo Flash: Norbert Leo Butz and Friends Support The Angel Band Project

by BWW News Desk - November 14, 2018

The Angel Band Project hosted back-to-back sold-out concerts, dubbed 'An Evening with Norbert Leo Butz & Friends - A Benefit to Support Survivors of Sexual Violence", on November 12th at 54 Below.. (more...)

5) Trump Will Skip Kennedy Center Honors for Second Year in a Row

by BWW News Desk - November 14, 2018

As BroadwayWorld reported in July, the John F. KENNEDY Center for the Performing Arts will present the 2018 KENNEDY CENTER HONORS for lifetime artistic achievements on December 2, and the event will be held with an empty Presidential box for the second year in a row. NBC reports that President Trump and the first lady will not attend the ceremony, which is typically attended by the first couple.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-THE PROM officially opens on Broadway tonight!

-PRETTY WOMAN will celebrate its album release at Barnes and Noble!

BWW Exclusive: DANCE CAPTAIN DANCE ATTACK: Ben Heaves Away with COME FROM AWAY's Josh Breckenridge!

Set Your DVR...

-Lin-Manuel Miranda will appear on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE tonight!

-Brian Tyree Henry will appear on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS and LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN today!

What we're watching: See An Elephant Fly In the Official Trailer for Tim Burton's DUMBO!

Social Butterfly: Broadway Stands with Actors' Equity in Fight to Raise Minimum Salary for Developmental Labs

It's been 11 years since the Developmental Lab agreement with the @BroadwayLeague was created. No one should be earning the same salary they were 11 years ago. Help us show them you're #NotALabRat. You're #EquityStrong - https://t.co/OXbydIkYTI pic.twitter.com/zGz8kTkpQU - Actors' Equity (@ActorsEquity) November 13, 2018

Read tweets from the Broadway community here!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

