Broadway Stands with Actors' Equity in Fight to Raise Minimum Salary for Developmental Labs

Nov. 14, 2018  

Over a decade ago, an agreement was made between the Broadway League and Actors' Equity Association, which cemented a weekly minimum wage for actors participating in developmental labs. Negotiations began yesterday between the two organizations for an update to those policies, and Actors' Equity is trying to get the word out.

Equity is urging members to stand in solidarity by sending the below message to the Broadway League:

To: The Broadway League
From: [Your Name]

As a member of Actors' Equity, I stand in solidarity with my Actors' Equity members in calling for a stronger Lab Agreement. Salaries on this agreement haven't changed in 11 years! It's time for an agreement that works for everyone.

Since the Lab Agreement was created, the landscape for show development has changed drastically. Creative contributions and the demands placed on artists have risen exponentially. But members are still earning the same weekly minimum salary on the Lab Agreement as they were 11 years ago.

That's why we stand united with Equity in seeking a new Lab Agreement that improves the weekly salaries, recognizes creative contributions and includes profit participation and puts an end to the days when the Lab Agreement was abused and used as a substitute for rehearsal time that belongs on a production contract. Those are our priorities moving forward.

Actors and Stage Managers work best when fairly compensated with strong workplace safety rules. It's been 11 years since the Lab Agreement was introduced. I am #NotaLabRat. No one should be earning the same weekly salary as 11 years ago.

In solidarity,

The Members of Actors' Equity Association

Some of Broadway's best have already joined in the fight!

Related Articles






