Broadway Stands with Actors' Equity in Fight to Raise Minimum Salary for Developmental Labs

Over a decade ago, an agreement was made between the Broadway League and Actors' Equity Association, which cemented a weekly minimum wage for actors participating in developmental labs. Negotiations began yesterday between the two organizations for an update to those policies, and Actors' Equity is trying to get the word out.

It's been 11 years since the Developmental Lab agreement with the @BroadwayLeague was created. No one should be earning the same salary they were 11 years ago. Help us show them you're #NotALabRat. You're #EquityStrong - https://t.co/OXbydIkYTI pic.twitter.com/zGz8kTkpQU - Actors' Equity (@ActorsEquity) November 13, 2018

Equity is urging members to stand in solidarity by sending the below message to the Broadway League:

To: The Broadway League

From: [Your Name]

As a member of Actors' Equity, I stand in solidarity with my Actors' Equity members in calling for a stronger Lab Agreement. Salaries on this agreement haven't changed in 11 years! It's time for an agreement that works for everyone.

Since the Lab Agreement was created, the landscape for show development has changed drastically. Creative contributions and the demands placed on artists have risen exponentially. But members are still earning the same weekly minimum salary on the Lab Agreement as they were 11 years ago.

That's why we stand united with Equity in seeking a new Lab Agreement that improves the weekly salaries, recognizes creative contributions and includes profit participation and puts an end to the days when the Lab Agreement was abused and used as a substitute for rehearsal time that belongs on a production contract. Those are our priorities moving forward.

Actors and Stage Managers work best when fairly compensated with strong workplace safety rules. It's been 11 years since the Lab Agreement was introduced. I am #NotaLabRat. No one should be earning the same weekly salary as 11 years ago.

In solidarity,

The Members of Actors' Equity Association

Some of Broadway's best have already joined in the fight!

I have helped to develop characters & tracks in six musicals that are currently, or have been announced for next season on Broadway. Actors deserve to share in the profits of shows that do well, as a collaborative part of the creative team. We help write the stories. #NotALabRat https://t.co/rDCnawfpg4 - Eric Anderson (@oleEricAnderson) November 13, 2018

Broadway,

We stand together asking to be included in profits of the shows we help build.



How we define that group of "developers" is more complicated, however excluding only actors in the rare occasion a show makes a profit just isn't fair.

Sweat equity has value.#NotALabRat - Steven Pasquale (@StevePasquale) November 13, 2018

It is time to rethink how we create! We are not "the paint" we are the actual colors behind the art. #notalabrat https://t.co/l9MlpbUrjP - Jen Cody (@Jen__Cody) November 13, 2018

Hamilton exists not strictly from the mind of Lin Manuel but because of the creative contributions made by all involved. It's been 11 yrs since the salaries on the Developmental Lab Agreement went up. I'm #NotALabRat & it's time for a raise @BroadwayLeaguepic.twitter.com/jzYDkrmTKE - Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) November 13, 2018

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You