NYPD Officer Helps Out Tourist Who is Short For HAMILTON Tickets

Imagine standing in line for four days in hopes of getting Hamilton tickets, only to find out, when you finally get your shot, you're $20 short? According to NYPD News on Twitter, that's exactly what happened to one fan.

The account tweeted a story today about an Irish tourist named Geraldine, who had exactly that issue. When she ran for help, Officer Dicandia helped her out by pulling $20 out of his pocket.

Geraldine wrote a note to the mayor's office, thanking the officer for his kindness.

"We were totally overjoyed when he opened his wallet and just handed us 20 dollars," she said. "My daughter was crying. It was without doubt the best night & would not have been possible without Officer DiCandia's kindness"

$20 Hamilton tickets?? When Geraldine found out she was $20 short for Hamilton tix after standing in line for 4 days, the Irish tourist ran for help - and luckily met Officer Dicandia. He pulled a 20 out of his pocket so she didn't have to throw away her shot. #WorldKindnessDay pic.twitter.com/jyhLfV7Fkv - NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 13, 2018

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's BIOGRAPHY of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

